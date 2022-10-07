Joe Biden has warned of “consequences” for Saudi Arabia after the Opec+ group announced a cut to oil production, in line with Moscow’s wishes.The 13-member Opec+ group said last week that it would cut its oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November, sending prices soaring ahead of winter.The decision came in spite of US objections and a meeting between Mr Biden and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in July over the issue of global energy prices. Speaking with CNN on Tuesday, Mr Biden said Saudi Arabia – the de facto leader of the...

