ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Ensunsa, John

CASTLEFORD—John Ensunsa, who combined a lifelong passion of working with people and advancing community organizations and causes in Castleford and the Magic Valley, died September 5. He was 84 years old. John was the second child born to Gregorio Ensunsa and Lena Achabal on November 24, 1937. Like his...
CASTLEFORD, ID
kmvt

Robinson, Beva-Dawn

SHOSHONE—Beva-Dawn Robinson, 68, of Shoshone, passed away on Oct. 2, 2022. Beva was born on Aug. 18, 1954, in Gooding, Idaho, the daughter of Udell and Peggy Robinson. Beva attended school in Richfield and graduated from Richfield High School and later attended college. She loved spending time with her...
SHOSHONE, ID
KOOL 96.5

One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death

Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerome, ID
Sports
City
Jerome, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Burley, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
kmvt

Weekly Weather Lab: Fire Whirls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Weekly Weather Lab is a weekly segment appearing Sunday nights on KMVT news at 10 p.m. In each segment, Nicholas Snider explains interesting weather phenomena in unique, easy visual ways to understand. In this week’s Weekly Weather Lab, we look at Fire Whirls,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Twin Falls Family is Ready to Compete for Halloween Glory

I really appreciate the time and effort people put into holiday displays. It is among the best-known in Twin Falls. Homeowners must spend hours preparing (and later with takedowns) in order to entertain the neighborhood children. The same home gets the full treatment for Christmas, and I believe that work starts not long after the current decorations come down. The house is visible from Filer Avenue, West.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Blue Gulch Fire Controlled Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Western Twin Falls County residents were relieved Sunday after the Blue Gulch Fire was controlled. According to the B.L.M., the fire was mapped out at 535 acres, and was located 12 miles west of Buhl. It was contained 6 p.m. Saturday, with full control achieved 2 hours later.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

New four-way stop installed at the Shoshone Falls intersection

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Monday, the route down to one of southern Idaho’s most famous scenic attractions will have an additional stop. On Monday morning, crews with the Twin falls Highway District installed two new stop signs at the intersection of 4000 North and 3300 East, otherwise known at the Shoshone Falls Intersection.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
kmvt

Record year for barley production can’t solve producers woes

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho’s barley crop this year is one for the record books, but producers are not exactly bringing in record profits, and consumers are also feeling the pinch. Even during a record year, the rising cost of of business is impacting everyone in the Gem State.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Are Twin Falls ID Fans Of This Pizza Un-American?

Pizza is perhaps the most beloved food creation in the world. People take their pizza very seriously, and fans of one particular style seem to always have a bullseye on their back. Some people think I'm crazy because I like pesto on my pizza. My favorite flavor combination of pizza...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls Oktoberfest 2022 comes to an end

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Oktoberfest 2022 has come to an end and, according to vendors, this year’s celebration was one of the biggest they’ve seen. The international celebration centers around ice-cold beers and there were plenty of local and domestic brews flowing on Main Street throughout the weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Great Basin#Bobcats
Idaho State Journal

One dead in crash that blocked local freeway for nearly hour

Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on October 8, 2022, at 7:24 p.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 7 west of Raft River in Cassia County. A male driver, 54, of Burley, was traveling westbound on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median. The male succumbed to his injuries on scene. The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
kmvt

CSI receives $2.5 million grant to support college enrollment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been awarded more than $2.5 million over five years to support getting more students to attend college. As the first federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution in Idaho, CSI will use the funds to partner with the Jerome School District to increase the number of students who pursue post-secondary education.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

The Buhl Fire Department is looking for volunteers

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number of people who are giving their time to volunteer continues to decline, but for organizations that rely on volunteers, they are having to turn to creative solutions to make up for those people. The Buhl Fire Department has relied on volunteers for as...
BUHL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kmvt

Twin Falls City Council approves new Economic Development Director

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls City Council approved the appointment of Shawn Barigar as the Economic Development Director. City Manager Travis Rothweiler spoke to the council on Monday about Barigar’s accomplishments, and how he was the top candidate for the position. The City Council agreed,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Food insecurity remains an issue for many families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now almost three years since the first case of the COVID-19 virus, many people are still struggling with food insecurity. The South-Central Community Action Partnership says they are seeing a large increase in the number of people needing food boxes. “This year we are...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy