Front Royal, VA

royalexaminer.com

Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County

Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

WCHS Reunion – Class of ’82

United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale to be held October 29th. The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 9am-12 noon. The sale will be held at Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, VA 22601)! The sale benefits United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

WCFR respond to a house fire that displaces 7

Warren County Emergency Communications Center received multiple reports of a dwelling fire in the 1300 block of Warren Avenue. Firefighters arrived shortly after the reports at approximately 7:30 p.m. Significant fire conditions were reported coming from the home by the first responders and a second alarm was issued for assistance.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Emily “Em” Michelle Viña (1989 – 2022)

Emily “Em” Michelle Viña, 33, gained her wings on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was reunited with her beloved Nana. Those who knew Em well knew she long yearned and dreamed of that day. Emily was born on January 27, 1989, in Front Royal, Virginia, to Vicki...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Gene Kilby, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

In-person, early voting is now available at the Office of Election, 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Warren County Office of Elections and Voter Registration will also be open for voting on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Inside Nova

IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee

Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

Outrage After Adults Bully Spotsylvania County Students Online

A Spotsylvania County School Board member wants an investigation into adults cyberbullying students on social media. A passionate outcry from the community led to a lengthy discussion about the issue at a school board meeting Monday night. In a community Facebook page, a video was posted showing Spotsylvania students protesting...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Washington Examiner

Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report

A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Page County Authorities Search for Person of Interest

LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff’s Office is currently holds a felon warrant for Marcus Lewis, now identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford, W/M, 5’11”, 170lbs, brown eyes, shaved head. Bradford was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area in the company of Marcus Lewis.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
historynet.com

Winchester’s Burying Grounds: Where North Meets South

Winchester National Cemetery was established on land appropriated for burials during the Civil War. Although the land was used for burial purposes as early as 1862, the cemetery was not officially dedicated until April 8, 1866. It’s the final resting place for Union soldiers who fought and died at the battles of Winchester, New Market, Front Royal, Snickers Gap, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, and Romney. There are 14 monuments to Union regiments, corps, and states that either are represented by some of the soldiers buried in the cemetery and/or had participants in the 3rd Battle of Winchester. The oldest monument dates to 1864 and was erected for the 38th Massachusetts Infantry.
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
DAYTON, VA

