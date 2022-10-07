Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Tea Time - Luray, VirginiaTracy LeicherLuray, VA
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenWhite Post, VA
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Virginia You Must SeeTravel MavenVirginia State
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhite Post, VA
Related
royalexaminer.com
Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
royalexaminer.com
WCHS Reunion – Class of ’82
United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale to be held October 29th. The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 9am-12 noon. The sale will be held at Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, VA 22601)! The sale benefits United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
theriver953.com
WCFR respond to a house fire that displaces 7
Warren County Emergency Communications Center received multiple reports of a dwelling fire in the 1300 block of Warren Avenue. Firefighters arrived shortly after the reports at approximately 7:30 p.m. Significant fire conditions were reported coming from the home by the first responders and a second alarm was issued for assistance.
royalexaminer.com
Hotel Madison presents our 3rd annual Winter Wine Weekend: A learning, tasting, and dining experience
Join us over four days in February 2023, all dedicated to wine. The Winter Wine Weekend is a one-of-a-kind event enjoyed by both beginners and connoisseurs alike that you do not want to miss. This event will feature a grand tasting, wine pairing dinners and culinary experiences, educational classes and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
royalexaminer.com
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña (1989 – 2022)
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña, 33, gained her wings on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was reunited with her beloved Nana. Those who knew Em well knew she long yearned and dreamed of that day. Emily was born on January 27, 1989, in Front Royal, Virginia, to Vicki...
royalexaminer.com
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Gene Kilby, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
In-person, early voting is now available at the Office of Election, 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Warren County Office of Elections and Voter Registration will also be open for voting on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Inside Nova
IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee
Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
NBC Washington
Outrage After Adults Bully Spotsylvania County Students Online
A Spotsylvania County School Board member wants an investigation into adults cyberbullying students on social media. A passionate outcry from the community led to a lengthy discussion about the issue at a school board meeting Monday night. In a community Facebook page, a video was posted showing Spotsylvania students protesting...
RELATED PEOPLE
"It lets you know with all the bad in the world, there's still good," | Woodbridge family business destroyed in fire
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Woodbridge family says they've received an incredible amount of support from their community and through the GoFundMe page they launched. On Sept. 28, Penny's Used Auto Parts on Minnieville Road was burnt to the ground. Richard Archie says his parents, Henry and Annie Archie opened...
royalexaminer.com
Winchester Civil War reenactor pleads not guilty to planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield
Winchester resident Gerald Leonard Drake pleaded not guilty on Friday to 15 charges alleging that he planted a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt other events, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia. A...
theburn.com
Burning Question: What is going into the old Ruby Tuesday building in Leesburg?
Burning Question: Do you know what’s going in the building on Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg that used to be a Ruby Tuesday? They gutted it down to the shell and it’s now under construction. The facade reminds me of a Waffle House. Any chance that’s what it is? — Russ K.
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
52 years later, a cold case has left Prince William County Police searching for information
On Oct. 10, 1970, Patricia's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area north of Old Colchester Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The cause and manner of her death were never determined.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this week
This week, drivers in the Fredericksburg area can expect brief daytime delays on the Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway over the Rappahannock River. VDOT announced that routine bridge inspections will be underway from Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14, weather permitting.
WJLA
Man says water, not gas, came out of Sterling 7-Eleven pumps, company investigating report
STERLING, Va. (7News) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven on Davenport Drive in Sterling after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsvaonline.com
Page County Authorities Search for Person of Interest
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff’s Office is currently holds a felon warrant for Marcus Lewis, now identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford, W/M, 5’11”, 170lbs, brown eyes, shaved head. Bradford was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area in the company of Marcus Lewis.
historynet.com
Winchester’s Burying Grounds: Where North Meets South
Winchester National Cemetery was established on land appropriated for burials during the Civil War. Although the land was used for burial purposes as early as 1862, the cemetery was not officially dedicated until April 8, 1866. It’s the final resting place for Union soldiers who fought and died at the battles of Winchester, New Market, Front Royal, Snickers Gap, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, and Romney. There are 14 monuments to Union regiments, corps, and states that either are represented by some of the soldiers buried in the cemetery and/or had participants in the 3rd Battle of Winchester. The oldest monument dates to 1864 and was erected for the 38th Massachusetts Infantry.
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
WHSV
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
Comments / 0