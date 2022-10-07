Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Ranked One Of The Top 5 States For Haunted Houses
Here's a strange question, Berkshire County, but permit me to ask: What do you think the probability rate is of buying a house in Massachusetts that's(come to find out) HAUNTED?. Well, according to a new study, the probability rate is pretty high. At least, high enough to put Massachusetts in...
Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?
We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
Here’s When Massachusetts Residents Would Call ‘711’
One of my earliest childhood memories was learning the sign language alphabet. Yes, my grandmother was deaf, not hard-of-hearing, but 100 percent deaf, BUT, she could speak with little issue. As an 8 year-old, she was stricken with spinal meningitis and as a result of that, she permanently lost her hearing.
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
Lots of MA Spots Make Top Restaurants in New England…None in the Berkshires!
A list of the top 100 restaurants to eat at in New England, according to Yelp, was recently released. There is a crazy amount of restaurants that made the list in Massachusetts! While it's awesome that we have so many of them here in the Bay State, not one of those listed are in the Berkshires.
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious
While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
It’s Almost Time To Change Those Clocks Again, Massachusetts!
Let's face it, most U.S. citizens want to do away with the changing of the clocks twice a year. Collectively, Americans feel that more daylight in the afternoon is benficial for safety and the conservation of energy. A proposed permanent "Daylight Saving Time" reached the federal government and passed in...
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
There’s 19 Massachusetts Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?
Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
Popular Restaurant in the Berkshires Set to Reopen This Week
It's always such an exciting time when any spot in the Berkshires is set to open up. That especially goes for a popular spot that will be reopening its doors this week after being forced to shut down for awhile. According to the Berkshire Eagle, one of the more popular...
Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend
While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?
We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
What’s The Coldest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Residents throughout Massachusetts are built for winter and cold temperatures. It's part of our everyday lives during the winter and is part of the reason many of us enjoy living in New England. The beauty of the four seasons in Massachusetts is second to none and you can take that to the bank.
These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Are So Fake…But Are They?
Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
Did You Know a MA Governor Candidate is a Former Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is just over a month away (November 8th). And while the candidates have been campaigning for the upcoming election, one of the candidates happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
BOO-Brews! 15 Most Delicious Pumpkin Beers Made in Massachusetts
Fall is in full force and Massachusetts residents are enjoying all the wonderful things the Bay State offers in the autumn months. This means stunning views of fall foliage, apple and pumpkin picking (eh hem, apple cider donut and pumpkin pie eating) sweater weather, and hayrides. With its warm days and cool nights, autumn is truly the best time of the year to live in the Berkshires. Besides the hot mulled cider, pumpkin beer is a favorite seasonal beverage not just in Massachusetts, but throughout the country.
Is It Illegal To Back Out Of Your Driveway In Massachusetts?
There are two types of people in the world, people who back into their driveway and people who nose into their driveway. For the folks who back into their driveway, it's an obsession. They don't do it just sometimes, they never falter. I mean, it is easier to exit your...
Scene Filmed in Massachusetts Shows Up in New ‘Black Panther 2′ Trailer
It's always pretty cool when Massachusetts shows up in any movie whatsoever. It has been the setting or focal point in several films throughout the years. It's not as if the Bay State is any stranger to that idea. In fact, Bradley Cooper was filming his new movie, 'Maestro', a Leonard Bernstein biopic in western Massachusetts recently. But now, the biggest movie that the Marvel Universe has coming up showed some scenes that were obviously filmed in the Bay State.
