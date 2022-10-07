ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?

We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19

Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious

While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors

During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
There’s 19 Massachusetts Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?

Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend

While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
RICHMOND, MA
Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?

We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Are So Fake…But Are They?

Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Did You Know a MA Governor Candidate is a Former Pro Hoops Star?

The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is just over a month away (November 8th). And while the candidates have been campaigning for the upcoming election, one of the candidates happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BOO-Brews! 15 Most Delicious Pumpkin Beers Made in Massachusetts

Fall is in full force and Massachusetts residents are enjoying all the wonderful things the Bay State offers in the autumn months. This means stunning views of fall foliage, apple and pumpkin picking (eh hem, apple cider donut and pumpkin pie eating) sweater weather, and hayrides. With its warm days and cool nights, autumn is truly the best time of the year to live in the Berkshires. Besides the hot mulled cider, pumpkin beer is a favorite seasonal beverage not just in Massachusetts, but throughout the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Scene Filmed in Massachusetts Shows Up in New ‘Black Panther 2′ Trailer

It's always pretty cool when Massachusetts shows up in any movie whatsoever. It has been the setting or focal point in several films throughout the years. It's not as if the Bay State is any stranger to that idea. In fact, Bradley Cooper was filming his new movie, 'Maestro', a Leonard Bernstein biopic in western Massachusetts recently. But now, the biggest movie that the Marvel Universe has coming up showed some scenes that were obviously filmed in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Pittsfield, MA
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

