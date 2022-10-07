Read full article on original website
Private funeral arrangements planned for Newburgh man killed in stabbing at local bar
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar. Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary. According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting....
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
wevv.com
Newburgh man was victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville bar, coroner says
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed at a bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh died at the hospital after being taken there for a stab wound on Saturday. Police said the stabbing happened...
Coroner on scene of Vanderburgh County crash
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner is at the scene of a wreck in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road. The sheriff’s office is investigating the scene of the crash where at least one vehicle went off the road into an embankment. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is dead […]
Evansville Funeral Home Opens Free Cremation Garden Where You Can Bury Your Loved One’s Ashes
If you aren't sure what to do with your loved one's ashes, one Evansville funeral home offers a free burial for them. A Tragic Story Inspires Local Funeral Home To Help. Recently a story garnered national attention after a man's car was stolen with his father's cremated remains inside. According to TheNewsTribune.com, a man in Washington had his car stolen last month, the car can be replaced, but what can't be are the two boxed that contained the cremated remains of the car owner's father. Tim Farrell's father passed away in February, and Tim had his father's remains in the car because he was waiting for the right place to stop and spread his dad's ashes. Unfortunately, Tim didn't get to do that as his car with his father's remains was stolen.
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
14news.com
Funeral services held for toddler killed in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral was held for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he was laid to rest Monday. His funeral was at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church and he...
Evansville man arrested on several child molesting charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police accuse a 49-year-old of child molestation spanning all the way back to 2015. Police say two children, aged 12 and 14-years-old, came to Holly’s House near the end of September for an interview with detectives. According to an affidavit, the children told detectives Mario Terrell DeJournett had sexually assaulted […]
Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
14news.com
EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children. According to a Facebook post, the two missing are 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams. Police say they were last seen in the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue...
Henderson Fire Department responds to duplex fire
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a fire at a duplex in Henderson on Monday evening. The intersection of 12th and Green was closed for several hours while the fire was put out and investigators searched for a cause. There have been no reports of any injuries. Not […]
City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
wevv.com
Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
Man who died after being stabbed in a bar identified
Evansville Police Department (EPD) Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Parrett Street on Saturday at 5 p.m. for an assault in progress.
POLICE: Man ‘joyrides’ stolen truck in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he claimed “joyriding” was not a crime after allegedly stealing a truck from a business parking lot. Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Evansville Police Department officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at Melchiors Trailers. The victim told police he walked outside and […]
14news.com
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack. Police say one vehicle flipped during the crash, and one person has minor injuries. According to an affidavit, Mario Quiroz told police he was driving between...
EPD responds to shots fired on Sunday Evening
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. […]
