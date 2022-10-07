ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

14news.com

West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner on scene of Vanderburgh County crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner is at the scene of a wreck in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road. The sheriff’s office is investigating the scene of the crash where at least one vehicle went off the road into an embankment. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is dead […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Evansville Funeral Home Opens Free Cremation Garden Where You Can Bury Your Loved One’s Ashes

If you aren't sure what to do with your loved one's ashes, one Evansville funeral home offers a free burial for them. A Tragic Story Inspires Local Funeral Home To Help. Recently a story garnered national attention after a man's car was stolen with his father's cremated remains inside. According to TheNewsTribune.com, a man in Washington had his car stolen last month, the car can be replaced, but what can't be are the two boxed that contained the cremated remains of the car owner's father. Tim Farrell's father passed away in February, and Tim had his father's remains in the car because he was waiting for the right place to stop and spread his dad's ashes. Unfortunately, Tim didn't get to do that as his car with his father's remains was stolen.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Newburgh, IN
14news.com

Funeral services held for toddler killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral was held for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he was laid to rest Monday. His funeral was at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church and he...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man arrested on several child molesting charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police accuse a 49-year-old of child molestation spanning all the way back to 2015. Police say two children, aged 12 and 14-years-old, came to Holly’s House near the end of September for an interview with detectives. According to an affidavit, the children told detectives Mario Terrell DeJournett had sexually assaulted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children. According to a Facebook post, the two missing are 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams. Police say they were last seen in the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue...
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Fire Department responds to duplex fire

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a fire at a duplex in Henderson on Monday evening. The intersection of 12th and Green was closed for several hours while the fire was put out and investigators searched for a cause. There have been no reports of any injuries. Not […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Man ‘joyrides’ stolen truck in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he claimed “joyriding” was not a crime after allegedly stealing a truck from a business parking lot. Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Evansville Police Department officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at Melchiors Trailers. The victim told police he walked outside and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack. Police say one vehicle flipped during the crash, and one person has minor injuries. According to an affidavit, Mario Quiroz told police he was driving between...
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to shots fired on Sunday Evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

