Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
live5news.com
City of Charleston donates to Anson Memorial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made an announcement Tuesday about a memorial that will be built in remembrance of 36 people of African and Native American descent whose remains were found at the Gaillard Center nearly a decade ago. The City of Charleston is donating $250,000 for...
‘Cane Bay Killers’ bring horror movies to life in Lowcountry neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- These characters have been frightening audiences on the big screen for decades, and a group of Berkeley County residents is bringing them to life for the third year. Dubbed the “Cane Bay Killers,” seven men dress up as popular horror movie villains and haunt the Cane Bay neighborhood in Summerville all October. […]
charlestondaily.net
Mushrooms, an Illuminated Site-Based on Display in Hampton Park November 5 to December 11
CHARLESTON, S.C. — More than 100 illuminated mushrooms will take over an area of Hampton Park from Nov. 5 through Dec. 11. This art display relaunches Art in the Park, a public art initiative organized by the nonprofit Charleston Parks Conservancy. North Carolina artist Meredith Connelly, who encases lighting...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston’s 2022 Halloween Events & Parties
For a place that has been dubbed the Holy City, there sure are a lot of sinister and ghoulish activities happening during the Halloween season. Check out what Charleston has to offer below. This list will be updated as more plans are announced, so be sure to check back often!
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek new 15-barrel brewery & restaurant opening in January
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek has exciting news!. The owners of Stones Throw Tavern are the new tenants of 101 Button Hall Avenue. The new tenants are planning a 15-barrel system brewery and restaurant. Renovations will be underway soon, with a scheduled grand opening on January 1st.
The Post and Courier
Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant
Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
charlestondaily.net
The Black Food Truck Festival Returns to Exchange Park November 19-20, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000...
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
live5news.com
Dorchester Road Regional Library reopens after renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday morning the Dorchester Road Regional Library is reopening after about a year and a half of renovations. The Dorchester Road Regional Library is celebrating 30 years of service in the community today, and the library says they cannot express in words how excited they are to debut the new renovations to the community.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies boy who stopped breathing at unlicensed childcare facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 6-month-old boy who died last month. Micah Boyd died after being transported to Summerville Medical Center from Titi’s House of Care in Ladson, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause of death is still under investigation.
live5news.com
McMaster, S.C. Dept. of Transportation host I-26 widening kickoff event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will gather in Ridgeville Tuesday. The event will kick off a project to widen I-26 between Charleston and Columbia. SCDOT Transportation Secretary Christy Hall and members of the S.C. General Assembly will...
live5news.com
Advocacy groups express concern over proposed development in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some advocacy groups are expressing concern over plans for a new building across from the medical district in downtown Charleston. Wednesday, the development will go before the city’s Board of Architectural Review for the third time. Both the Preservation Society of Charleston and the Historic...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputies respond to man barricaded in home
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team has responded to a home in Ravenel. Deputies received a report about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farm House Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
walterborolive.com
Tammy Dean Crosby
Mrs. Tammy Dean Crosby, 64, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Born December 23, 1957 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of the late William “Chic” Crosby and Vivian Beylotte Nettles. She was a retired Nurse, having worked at Colleton Medical Center for over 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers and trips to the beach. Tammy was a dedicated and excellent nurse who dedicated her life to caring for others. Most of all, she loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
live5news.com
Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than 11 hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office said deputies were continuing to make contact with the man, but there had been “no significant developments.”
Fall Festival happening Saturday in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek will hold its 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday to celebrate the season. The city will host its annual Fall Festival at the Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center on October 8, featuring vendors, crafts, games, and more. Admission and parking are free. The event begins at […]
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this month
If you've been craving a juicy, mouthwatering chicken sandwich meal with crispy waffle fries and a shake, then you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
live5news.com
1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing, endangered woman
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered. Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George. Deputies describe her as 5″3,” weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
