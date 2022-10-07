ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

City of Charleston donates to Anson Memorial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made an announcement Tuesday about a memorial that will be built in remembrance of 36 people of African and Native American descent whose remains were found at the Gaillard Center nearly a decade ago. The City of Charleston is donating $250,000 for...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston’s 2022 Halloween Events & Parties

For a place that has been dubbed the Holy City, there sure are a lot of sinister and ghoulish activities happening during the Halloween season. Check out what Charleston has to offer below. This list will be updated as more plans are announced, so be sure to check back often!
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek new 15-barrel brewery & restaurant opening in January

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek has exciting news!. The owners of Stones Throw Tavern are the new tenants of 101 Button Hall Avenue. The new tenants are planning a 15-barrel system brewery and restaurant. Renovations will be underway soon, with a scheduled grand opening on January 1st.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

The Black Food Truck Festival Returns to Exchange Park November 19-20, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Road Regional Library reopens after renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday morning the Dorchester Road Regional Library is reopening after about a year and a half of renovations. The Dorchester Road Regional Library is celebrating 30 years of service in the community today, and the library says they cannot express in words how excited they are to debut the new renovations to the community.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

McMaster, S.C. Dept. of Transportation host I-26 widening kickoff event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will gather in Ridgeville Tuesday. The event will kick off a project to widen I-26 between Charleston and Columbia. SCDOT Transportation Secretary Christy Hall and members of the S.C. General Assembly will...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. deputies respond to man barricaded in home

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team has responded to a home in Ravenel. Deputies received a report about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farm House Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Tammy Dean Crosby

Mrs. Tammy Dean Crosby, 64, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Born December 23, 1957 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of the late William “Chic” Crosby and Vivian Beylotte Nettles. She was a retired Nurse, having worked at Colleton Medical Center for over 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers and trips to the beach. Tammy was a dedicated and excellent nurse who dedicated her life to caring for others. Most of all, she loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than 11 hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office said deputies were continuing to make contact with the man, but there had been “no significant developments.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fall Festival happening Saturday in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek will hold its 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday to celebrate the season. The city will host its annual Fall Festival at the Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center on October 8, featuring vendors, crafts, games, and more. Admission and parking are free. The event begins at […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing, endangered woman

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are seeking help finding a missing woman, who they called endangered. Octavia Wolfe was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on Neighborhood Drive in St. George. Deputies describe her as 5″3,” weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

