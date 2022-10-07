Mrs. Tammy Dean Crosby, 64, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Born December 23, 1957 in Walterboro, she was a daughter of the late William “Chic” Crosby and Vivian Beylotte Nettles. She was a retired Nurse, having worked at Colleton Medical Center for over 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers and trips to the beach. Tammy was a dedicated and excellent nurse who dedicated her life to caring for others. Most of all, she loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO