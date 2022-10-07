Read full article on original website
Cybersecurity Awareness Month In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – It’s cybersecurity awareness month and state consumer protection officials want you to keep your computers and devices up to date. October is cybersecurity awareness month, and state consumer protection officials want you to think about the passwords you’re using. Michelle Reinen with DATCP...
DNR Warning For Drivers
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Wisconsin drivers need to be especially alert for deer this time of year. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources deer vehicle collisions peak between October and November, there were just over 16,500 deer crashes in 2021 down from the previous year. The best...
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
Eerie bugling sounds ring out, during elk mating season in Washington state
EATONVILLE, Wash. (Reuters) – Each year, as the days of summer dwindle and the colors of fall begin to emerge in the U.S, Pacific Northwest, an otherworldly sound fills the air. In the foothills of Mount Rainier at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, about an hour from Seattle, the eerie...
Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
