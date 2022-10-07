ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, TX

fox4news.com

North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers

AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch...
AUBREY, TX
KLTV

Travel Texas: Old Town Palestine, Arlington ‘Pumpkin Nights’

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas fall pumpkin tradition draws thousands of visitors, a hidden gem of times past in our own East Texas back yard, and the town with only one building, is what is found travelling Texas. Along highway 180 in Arlington you’ll find ‘Pumpkin Nights’, where you...
PALESTINE, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

PHOTOS: Halloween in Corsicana – Week 2 (2022)

It’s that time of the year again, where residents around Corsicana share their spooky settings with the Navarro County Gazette. An annual contributor, the Abay family shares their collection, both familiar from previous years, and adorned with all-new set pieces. The daylight hours show off a gathering of skeletons,...
CORSICANA, TX
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
People

A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say

Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition. Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9. But he never got the chance. Three days...
JOSHUA, TX
CBS DFW

12 impacted by Arlington residential building fire, officials say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Twelve people were impacted by a fire that engulfed an Arlington residential building Sunday.On Oct. 9, Arlington firefighters responded to a caller reporting smoke and flames coming from a 3-story residential building off E Road to Six Flags Street.Officials said the fire was extinguished using the resources of a 3-alarm response, and that Red Cross is currently providing aide to the 12 adults affected by the fire.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at the time, officials said.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Laundromat stabbing leads to standoff in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A stabbing at a Grapevine laundromat has led to a standoff at some apartments elsewhere in the city. It started around 4:30 p.m., according to Grapevine Police. The victim was assaulted by two men during a domestic dispute. The victim ran from the laundromat to the Tap In Grill and Pub on Main Street, where paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was linked to an apartment complex not far form the Mustang Panther Stadium. A command post was set up and efforts made to determine whether the suspect was inside.Police breached the door of the apartment and discovered the apartment was empty. Police say they know who the suspects are and arrest warrants have been issued. 
GRAPEVINE, TX

