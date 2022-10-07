Read full article on original website
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers
AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch...
KLTV
Travel Texas: Old Town Palestine, Arlington ‘Pumpkin Nights’
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas fall pumpkin tradition draws thousands of visitors, a hidden gem of times past in our own East Texas back yard, and the town with only one building, is what is found travelling Texas. Along highway 180 in Arlington you’ll find ‘Pumpkin Nights’, where you...
WFAA
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
navarrocountygazette.com
PHOTOS: Halloween in Corsicana – Week 2 (2022)
It’s that time of the year again, where residents around Corsicana share their spooky settings with the Navarro County Gazette. An annual contributor, the Abay family shares their collection, both familiar from previous years, and adorned with all-new set pieces. The daylight hours show off a gathering of skeletons,...
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
fox4news.com
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
dallasexpress.com
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say
Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition. Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9. But he never got the chance. Three days...
Hooters manager violently beaten in viral video speaks, wants suspects found and charged
PLANO, Texas — The manager of a Hooters in Plano wants those who brutally attacked him last week at his restaurant charged and brought to justice. Video of the attack and the overall incident has gone viral -- catching like wildfire over the weekend after hitting social media. The...
12 impacted by Arlington residential building fire, officials say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Twelve people were impacted by a fire that engulfed an Arlington residential building Sunday.On Oct. 9, Arlington firefighters responded to a caller reporting smoke and flames coming from a 3-story residential building off E Road to Six Flags Street.Officials said the fire was extinguished using the resources of a 3-alarm response, and that Red Cross is currently providing aide to the 12 adults affected by the fire.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at the time, officials said.
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
Viral video shows several Plano teens attacking Hooters manager
According to Plano police, the young boys, between 10 and 13 years old, were trying to sell chocolate bars to customers inside the restaurant when employees asked them to leave.
Laundromat stabbing leads to standoff in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A stabbing at a Grapevine laundromat has led to a standoff at some apartments elsewhere in the city. It started around 4:30 p.m., according to Grapevine Police. The victim was assaulted by two men during a domestic dispute. The victim ran from the laundromat to the Tap In Grill and Pub on Main Street, where paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was linked to an apartment complex not far form the Mustang Panther Stadium. A command post was set up and efforts made to determine whether the suspect was inside.Police breached the door of the apartment and discovered the apartment was empty. Police say they know who the suspects are and arrest warrants have been issued.
