New state boys soccer poll: 4 teams drop from rankings
The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 13 Section III teams are ranked. Three new teams from Section III join the poll this week. New Hartford (No. 18) makes an appearance in Class A, Westhill (No. 19) joins in Class B and Mater Dei Academy (No. 13) joins in Class D.
Section III boys volleyball stats leaders (Week 6)
Here are Section III boys volleyball stats leaders through Week 6. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for overall stats leaders on Wednesdays.
Section III girls soccer goal scoring leaders, sorted by year in school
Here are the Section III leading girls soccer goal scoring leaders in their respective Section III class. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Hannibal girls soccer having best season in years, challenging for league title (92 photos)
Hannibal girls soccer has been on fire as of late and is in the midst of its best season in the last six years. The Warriors’ 11 victories so far this season is already more than the nine combined wins they have earned in their previous five seasons.
State-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius boys soccer avenge early-season loss to West Genesee
State-ranked No. 11 Fayetteville-Manlius has only dropped three games this season. One of those losses was delivered by West Genesee, also ranked as one of the best teams in all of Class AA.
Fayetteville-Manlius girls volleyball has ‘target’ on back after recent success (photos)
Reigning girls volleyball sectional champ Fayetteville-Manlius has yet to lose back-to-back games this season. That trend continued Tuesday, as the Hornets took down Cicero-North Syracuse 3-1 in a rematch of last year’s Class AA final. F-M won 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19.
Section III girls tennis individual tournament update for Divisions I and III
The top-seeds in Division I advanced to the individual sectional final on Tuesday while the Division III finalists will be determined on Wednesday. All this after a full day of girls tennis competition at Utica Memorial Tennis Courts. Here is a recap.
Section III football rankings (Week 5): Big changes in Class C
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
