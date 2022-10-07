Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
Liz Truss ‘lost in denial’, says Keir Starmer as PM claims she won’t cut public spending
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of being “lost in denial”, as the prime minister was jeered in the Commons for claiming she had “protected” the UK economy.Ms Truss also claimed at PMQs that the government would not have to cut public spending – despite the market chaos sparked by the borrowing spree set out in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Asked by the Labour leader whether she would keep her Tory leadership campaign promise not to cut public spending, Ms Truss replied: “Absolutely.”Despite fears of fresh austerity to address the black hole in public finances, the PM claimed...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
SNP Conference: Sturgeon's speech
Welcome to our live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's key note speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen, on Monday 10th October 2022. This speech comes a day before the Scottish government will put its case to the Supreme Court that a second independence referendum should be held next year. The...
BBC
No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says
There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
