Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of being “lost in denial”, as the prime minister was jeered in the Commons for claiming she had “protected” the UK economy.Ms Truss also claimed at PMQs that the government would not have to cut public spending – despite the market chaos sparked by the borrowing spree set out in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Asked by the Labour leader whether she would keep her Tory leadership campaign promise not to cut public spending, Ms Truss replied: “Absolutely.”Despite fears of fresh austerity to address the black hole in public finances, the PM claimed...

U.K. ・ 15 MINUTES AGO