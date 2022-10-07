ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Shocking Video Shows Warriors’ Draymond Green Attack Jordan Poole at Practice

By Danika Fears
 4 days ago
Ezra Shaw/Getty

A video obtained by TMZ shows the moment Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday. In the video, Green walks up to Poole and gets in his face, at which point the shooting guard shoves him. Green then forcefully clocks Poole, sending him into the back wall, where he appears to fall down as other team members gather around to break up the altercation. Warriors president Bob Myers said Green apologized for the fight and should be returning to practice on Saturday. “It’s the NBA, it’s professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it but it happened,” Myers said. “It’s unfortunate, I’m not going to deny it. It’ll take some time to move through but we’ll move through it and move forward. I’m confident that we will.” ESPN reported that the dust-up started when the two “started trash-talking and verbally sparring.”

