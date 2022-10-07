ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Naturalization ceremony held at Cesar E. Chavez National Monument

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services along with the National Park Service welcomed 27 new U.S. citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument Friday morning.

Officials said the ceremony was held in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the monument's establishment.

The citizenship candidates come from five nations: France, Guatemala, India, Mexico, and the Philippines.

Park Superintendent Anne Doherty-Stephan and Cesar Chavez’s grandson Andres Chavez offered welcoming remarks.

