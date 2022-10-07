Patriots Legend Tom Brady Scared Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Will Get 'Ugly': Tabloid

A new day brings new developments in the unfolding saga surrounding the marriage of Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his Brazilian supermodel wife had hired divorce attorneys as their 13-year marriage disintegrates over his decision this summer to un-retire and return to the NFL for another season. Now, PEOPLE magazine has sources who say things are taking a bad turn for Brady, who wants to keep the divorce from turning "ugly." But it may be too late for that.

“She is playing offense, and he is playing defense,” someone close to the couple reportedly told the magazine. “He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly. He doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

It's unclear if the A-List couple is on the outs. Neither has publicly said anything about divorce. Though, both have discussed disagreements around Brady's decision to play football despite the dangers.

Brady retired following Tampa Bay's early exit from the playoffs last season. It seemed like the seven-time Super Bowl champion was preparing for the next stage in his life as he has a $375 million contract to join Fox Sports as an analyst when he hangs up his cleats. But months after that decision, he had a change of heart and said he couldn't walk away. Not yet, at least.

The 45-year-old former Patriots great has two children with Bündchen and another from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The NFL isn't kind of older players, and the league is littered with former greats who are left with serious brain injuries and lifelong wounds from their time on the field.

Bündchen said they've argued about what the game is doing to his health.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present,” the model told Elle magazine last month. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady has the most Super Bowl wins of any quarterback in NFL history, and most analysts consider him the all-time greatest. He has nothing left to prove, and Bündchen explained what she had to do to help him reach those heights.

“I’ve done my part, which is (to) be there for (Tom)," she told Elle. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

And Brady admits that his competitive, win-at-all-costs attitude has hurt his relationships. On an episode of his " Let's Go! " podcast last month, he said football overshadows his personal life.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years, you know, I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January,” he said.

Brady and the Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.