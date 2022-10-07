Read full article on original website
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes with remote finder feature so you keep track of it
Finding your Alexa remote is now easy thanks to the remote finder feature in the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Additionally, the device comes with a motion-activated backlight that illuminates buttons in dimly lit rooms. The remote also comes with 2 customizable buttons to create your own shortcuts to favorite channels, apps, or any Alexa commands. In fact, there’s even a new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast. With this remote, you can control power and volume—plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons. Regarding compatibility, this remote is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. Overall, it’s a nice upgrade to your regular Fire TV remote—which you can now find, even if you lose it.
Polaroid P2 wearable music player is portable and works with the Polaroid Music app
Wrap the Polaroid P2 wearable music player’s strap around your wrist and head out. This wearable gadget has a retro feel and boasts up to 15 hours of playback time. Plus, you can even pair a couple of these players together if you want to enjoy stereo sound at home or on the go. With a compact size, it boasts quite a bit of power—twice as much as the P1 has. Plus, it works with all the features that the Polaroid Music app offers. So you can connect it to the app and play your favorite playlists. Simply spin the analog dial on the music player to switch up the song. Overall, weighing only 23.3 ounces, it’s easy to take anywhere you go.
hardgraft iPhone 14 Pro fold wallet case has 2 quick-access slots for your most-used cards
Make your iPhone 14 case double as a cardholder with the hardgraft iPhone 14 Pro fold wallet case. This classic leather design comes with extra space to hold up to 8 cards. It also includes 2 quick-access slots for cards you need all the time. Additionally, the beautiful rich vegetable-tanned leather backed with microfiber makes it timeless. There’s also the felted wool interior that snugly fits your iPhone 14. It keeps it safe and secure from everyday wear and tear. With sustainable and timeless leather designs, hardgraft creates iPhone accessories that are sophisticated for everyday use. This wallet case is no exception. With this by your side, you can easily carry your iPhone 14 along with your most used cards comfortably on the go.
Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse integrates into your Apple ecosystem
Add a useful device to your Apple setup: the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse. Designed specifically for Apple devices, it’s a redesigned iconic mouse from the brand. Great for advanced professionals, it comes in Space Gray and Pale Gray to blend into your workspace. With performance and comfort at the forefront of its design, it also has a MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel. So you can quickly get through your workflow at a speed of 1,000 lines per second. Plus, you can set the DPI anywhere between 1,000 and 8,000 depending on what kind of work you’re getting done. Pair it with multiple high-resolution monitors and enjoy the Quiet Clicks. It quickly recharges using the USB-C to USB-C cable, and it also tracks on glass.
Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam offers 2-way audio & motion detection
Keep a watchful eye over your home with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam. With a compact form factor, it rotates to show you whatever’s happening in the room. In fact, it provides you with 360º coverage so you can check in on your household from your tablet, smartphone, or other Alexa device. Easily pan it left and right or tilt it up and down via the Blink app. You’ll see everything clearly with the HD video and infrared night view. Additionally, it sends you real-time motion alerts so you know what’s going on no matter where you are. Moreover, it offers 2-way audio so you can not only see and hear people but also speak to them through the app.
DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer puts shake-free results at your fingertips
Never miss capturing your favorite shots with the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer. This 3-axis mobile stabilizer puts shake-free results at your fingertips. Also, it’s not just foldable and compact enough to fit in your palm. But it can also launch automatically once unfolded. Additionally, you can use the built-in extension rod to capture shots from dynamic angles. Additionally, you can use it along with the DJI Mimo app. This lets you easily enhance your shooting, editing, and sharing skills. In fact, it’s the quick release magnetic clamp that makes this version of the DJI Osmo a must have for content creators. The 3-axis stabilization will allow you to capture smooth, lossless, on-the-move creations. Finally, the new slate-gray color of this stabilizer is also sleek and stain resistant.
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones have angled carbon cones for better clarity
Capture all the nuances of music with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones. A high-resolution 24-bit DSP is partnered with all-new driver technology that makes these headphones one of a kind. Additionally, they have angled Carbon Cone drive units. These reduce distortion, resulting in massively improved clarity. In fact, it also uses aptX Adaptive wireless technology and powerful Digital Signal Processing. This will ensure outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services. You can also connect these headphones to your laptop via USB for high-resolution streaming. It ensures outstanding performance with no impact on musicality. The 6 microphones work together to deliver the best results. These provide noise cancellation and clearer voice calls. Overall, the cast aluminum arms and fine Nappa leather trim make these headphones a stylish and efficient option for music streaming.
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac is made with Tactile Quiet keys
Take your typing experience one step further on your Apple computer with the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac. This keyboard is seamlessly compatible with non-Windows setups and is available in two amazing colors. These would be the Space Gray and Pale Gray option. Additionally, you can also customize shortcuts and accelerate creativity with Logi Options+. One of the key features of this keyboard is the Tactile Quiet low-profile switches. These make the typing experience quieter and more reliable. Another feature worth exploring is Smart Backlighting. This will allow you to stay in the flow in any light conditions. For multitaskers, you can connect up to three different Apple devices for macOS, iPadOS or iOS with Easy-Switch. Even while you work, you can still charge the keyboard with a USB-C cable.
Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger monitors its temperature more than 3 million times per day
Carry a 30W output iPhone charger with a super compact design: the Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger. This charger measure only 1.12 inches thick and can charge all of your mobile devices, including the MacBook Air. Additionally, the charger comes with ActiveShield 2.0. This technology safeguards your devices by intelligently monitoring temperature over 3 million times per day. It’s a compact, narrow deice available in 5 bright colors. Carrying it around won’t be difficult thanks to the pocket-friendly design. In fact, the fast-charging capacity together with ActiveShield 2.0 makes this charger a must-have for iPhone users. In fact, it’s about 70% smaller than standard 30W chargers. Overall, you can use this iPhone charger conveniently in your day-to-day life.
NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has an RGB HaloLit design & aluminum frame
Speed up typing while doing the most demanding tasks with the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. The design fine-tunes every component, starting from the cap to the coating. This enables efficient typing thanks to the RGB HaloLit design. Additionally, the wavy, ionic-column-inspired side also enhances the grip and height of this gadget. It’s also available in 2 amazing colors: wear-resistant anodized matte black and electrophoresis-coated ionic white. Whether it’s multitasking or going through intense gaming sessions, the 4,000 mAh built-in battery can sustain 240 hours of continuous use. The dual-OS support also makes this peripheral ideal for both Mac and Windows. With brightly lit keycaps and an intuitive design, this device is a great typing companion for your work setup.
Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition lets you customize your Chromebook to fit your needs
Make your Chromebook solely yours with the customizable design of the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. In fact, this laptop is preconfigured with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. You can also upgrade it to an insane 64GB of memory and 1TB of NVMe storage. Additionally, the Framework Expansion Card system lets you choose exactly the ports you want and which side you want them on. Most importantly, you can also customize the bezel to match your style. This laptop will let you do more than you ever thought you could in ChromeOS. From instantly tethering your Android phone to your Chromebook to multi-tasking with Virtual Desks, this laptop is truly yours. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1240P processor with 4+8 CPU cores and 30W sustained performance, this Chromebook offers a great performance.
Amazon Kindle Scribe large eReader works with a pen that actually writes on the screen
Mark up documents with ease when you have the Amazon Kindle Scribe large eReader. Not only is this E-Ink tablet ideal for reading, but it’s also great for writing. Its dedicated and included pen has an eraser and a shortcut button. Additionally, it magnetically attaches to the side of the Scribe so you never lose it. With a 300 dpi display, the screen produces a sharp image. Plus, it comes with Amazon-made templates for journaling, sketching, and making lists. You can even take notes in the margins when you read a book, which is perfect for studying. Add notes to your Word and PDF documents on the go, and even send documents to your Kindle Scribe directly from Word when you use your computer. The 10.2-inch display makes working and reading a breeze, and the front-lit design has an adjustable warm light.
Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console boasts a 7-inch Full HD 1080p touchscreen
Game anywhere unlike ever before with the Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console. With a 7″ 1080p Full HD touchscreen, this gadget is an ideal addition to your cloud-gaming collection. Boasting a 60 Hz refresh rate, it keeps you in control the whole time you play. Plus, the precision controls ensure you get as much navigation as you would on some of the best controllers. Play your favorite games wherever you go by accessing your favorite cloud gaming services. Not only that, but you can also play remotely from a console or computer. You’ll enjoy the remappable controls and its 12+ hour battery life. Moreover, it weighs only 463 grams! Of course, you’ll need a cloud subscription service—such as NVIDIA GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass—to use it as intended.
Amazon All-new Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box has Wi-Fi 6E & 4K Ultra HD quality
Take your streaming experience up a notch when you use the Amazon All-new Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box. This incredibly fast streaming media player boasts Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. So you get super-smooth video without worrying about interference from other gadgets. Plus, its tri-band tech provides low latency, higher bandwidth, and wireless or wired connectivity. Moreover, the 4K Ultra HD quality offers cinematic experiences as well as Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio support. You’ll enjoy Super Resolution Upscaling, which converts HD picture to 4K with incredible detail, contrast, and clarity. Furthermore, the 800 MHz GPU supports your gaming needs, and the octa-core processor is twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Moreover, of course, you can use hands-free Alexa to control your TV, soundbar, and receivers.
Polaroid P4 big loud speaker boasts up to 15 hours of playtime and pairing capabilities
Bring the party anywhere you go when you have the Polaroid P4 big loud speaker. Delivering up to 15 hours of playtime, it lets you listen all day long—whether you’re indoors or outside. Not only that, but you can also pair multiple P4 speakers together to enjoy a stereo sound experience. A powerful music player, it’s the largest in the Polaroid Music collection. Able to fill a whole room with impressive sound, it doesn’t take up too much space. Use it sideways or upright when you pair it with the separately sold speaker stand. Pair it with the Polaroid Music app to choose your favorite channels and easily scroll between them with the analog dial. Enjoy a retro-looking fun speaker that truly delivers high-quality audio.
Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse helps small to medium hands work in comfort
Treat your small- to medium-size hands to comfort when you use the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Offering a comfortable shape, it works with macOS 10.15 or later as well as iPadOS 14 or later. Connect it via Bluetooth, and it also works with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Based on the Logitech Lift mouse, this version suits Apple workspaces. With a design that promotes well-being, it aligns your wrist and forearm. That’s thanks to its 57º angle, which keeps your hand in a natural handshake position. In doing so, it removes pressure from your wrist throughout the day, keeping your arm and body in a better posture. Additionally, its softly textured grip provides a comfy spot for your hand to rest. And its easy-to-reach buttons make your work projects super easy for your fingers. Finally, the luxurious thumb rest and super quiet clicks round out this gadget.
