Keep a watchful eye over your home with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam. With a compact form factor, it rotates to show you whatever’s happening in the room. In fact, it provides you with 360º coverage so you can check in on your household from your tablet, smartphone, or other Alexa device. Easily pan it left and right or tilt it up and down via the Blink app. You’ll see everything clearly with the HD video and infrared night view. Additionally, it sends you real-time motion alerts so you know what’s going on no matter where you are. Moreover, it offers 2-way audio so you can not only see and hear people but also speak to them through the app.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO