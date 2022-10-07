ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Fall recipes for tailgates and the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is a celebration of the end of harvest and that brings hearty vegetables which many people may never think of grilling or smoking, because they’re focusing on the meat, turkey, or main dish. Fall also means tailgating at football games so it’s a great...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CEENTA shares ways to treat Fall allergies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Each season brings its' own allergies. According to Dr. Roy Lewis from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, right now we are on the downward slope of grass and weeds allergies, and seeing an uptick in common allergies like dust mites, mold, cats and dogs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get new floors before the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. October is flying by, and if you'd like new floors for the holidays act now! On Monday, Guenn Schneider from "50 Floor" joined the show to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors making the wear, tear and dirt easier to manage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

The Hilliard Studio Method expands its' reach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by a guest who is no stranger to Charlotte Today or the fitness community here in Charlotte. Liz Hilliard, Owner of Hilliard Studio Method stopped by to share some exciting news. “I'm proud to announce that we are expanding our reach with HSM here in the Carolinas" says Hilliard. We are opening a new studio in Winston Salem in 2023. It’s a licensed partnership agreement and an excellent opportunity for those interested in owning their own business.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The BayHaven Food and Wine Festival is here

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking two of our favorite topics here on Charlotte Today: food and wine!. We are now just nine days away from "The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival" here in charlotte. On Monday, Chef Gregory Collier and Subrina Collier from BayHaven Restaurant Group dropped by to tell us more about the special event..
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The 704Coatdrive needs your help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Charlotte Mechanical. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you are looking for ways to help those in need, the 704 coat drive is happening now and here with more on how you...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eugene Robinson
WCNC

This is when you should book your holiday flight for the best deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning a trip to grandma's house for Christmas this year, experts say now is the time to book your flights to find the best deal. Even though we haven't gotten to Halloween, airfare experts are warning holiday travelers should make their arrangements sooner rater than later if they're taking a plane for vacation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Popular part of Uptown Charlotte set to receive major makeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover. Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's Second Ward. It was a town within a town with 1,500 homes, shops, restaurants and churches. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
YORK, SC
WCNC

Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Critical need for plasma donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the healthcare community continues to recover from the pandemic, some patients with immunodeficiencies are still feeling its impact. That’s because COVID-19 caused plasma donations to go down, and there is now a critical shortage. It is literally liquid gold. “Plasma is the component of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Taking an air taxi to the airport? It could be possible by 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric air taxis could help you get to the airport quicker and easier. Delta just announced a huge partnership with an electric air taxi company. The airline is partnering with Joby to use its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The service will first launch in New...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
ROCK HILL, SC

