Fall recipes for tailgates and the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is a celebration of the end of harvest and that brings hearty vegetables which many people may never think of grilling or smoking, because they’re focusing on the meat, turkey, or main dish. Fall also means tailgating at football games so it’s a great...
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
CEENTA shares ways to treat Fall allergies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Each season brings its' own allergies. According to Dr. Roy Lewis from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, right now we are on the downward slope of grass and weeds allergies, and seeing an uptick in common allergies like dust mites, mold, cats and dogs.
Get new floors before the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. October is flying by, and if you'd like new floors for the holidays act now! On Monday, Guenn Schneider from "50 Floor" joined the show to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors making the wear, tear and dirt easier to manage.
The Hilliard Studio Method expands its' reach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by a guest who is no stranger to Charlotte Today or the fitness community here in Charlotte. Liz Hilliard, Owner of Hilliard Studio Method stopped by to share some exciting news. “I'm proud to announce that we are expanding our reach with HSM here in the Carolinas" says Hilliard. We are opening a new studio in Winston Salem in 2023. It’s a licensed partnership agreement and an excellent opportunity for those interested in owning their own business.
The BayHaven Food and Wine Festival is here
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking two of our favorite topics here on Charlotte Today: food and wine!. We are now just nine days away from "The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival" here in charlotte. On Monday, Chef Gregory Collier and Subrina Collier from BayHaven Restaurant Group dropped by to tell us more about the special event..
Blink 182 tour coming to Charlotte
Blink 182 is set to perform in Charlotte next July. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10am.
The 704Coatdrive needs your help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Charlotte Mechanical. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you are looking for ways to help those in need, the 704 coat drive is happening now and here with more on how you...
This is when you should book your holiday flight for the best deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning a trip to grandma's house for Christmas this year, experts say now is the time to book your flights to find the best deal. Even though we haven't gotten to Halloween, airfare experts are warning holiday travelers should make their arrangements sooner rater than later if they're taking a plane for vacation.
Grocery prices hit hard by inflation and not expected to come down anytime soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The price of groceries has risen more than 13% from last year, marking the largest 12-mont increase since 1979, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. The new numbers painted a very grim picture when it comes to food costs. Even the basics...
Buying or selling on Facebook marketplace? Experts offer tips on protecting yourself and your money when meeting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Facebook Marketplace lures consumers in with great deals; one click can get you anything you want or need, from furniture and cookware to used cars and electronics. But sometimes, the items listed can turn out to be fake. Now, Charlotte-area law enforcement agencies are now issuing...
Charlotte man can renovate his house after $150,000 Powerball win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thomas Pharr of Charlotte said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while and, after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize, they can make that a reality. “We’ve been talking about renovating our house and lo and behold this happens,” Pharr...
Popular part of Uptown Charlotte set to receive major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover. Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's Second Ward. It was a town within a town with 1,500 homes, shops, restaurants and churches. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
Critical need for plasma donations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the healthcare community continues to recover from the pandemic, some patients with immunodeficiencies are still feeling its impact. That’s because COVID-19 caused plasma donations to go down, and there is now a critical shortage. It is literally liquid gold. “Plasma is the component of...
Taking an air taxi to the airport? It could be possible by 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric air taxis could help you get to the airport quicker and easier. Delta just announced a huge partnership with an electric air taxi company. The airline is partnering with Joby to use its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The service will first launch in New...
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
'We didn't have an opportunity' | City of Charlotte awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
"We have already proven our support with those residents that live in that opportunity corridor. We are qualified and we didn't have an opportunity."
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
