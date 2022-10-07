Read full article on original website
BPD releases name of homicide victim while searching for person of interest
BEAUMONT — Jason West, 41, of Beaumont, has been positively identified as the man found dead following a house fire at a home on Friday, October 7. Police say his death has been ruled a homicide. Investigators are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, a man they describe as...
Name released of man killed by officer after allegedly coming toward him with machete
LUMBERTON — Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins has identified the suspect as Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton. The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed James after he was accused of coming at the officer with a machete and refusing to put it down.
Lumberton officer shoots and kills man accused of coming at him with machete
LUMBMERTON — The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed a man accused of coming at him with a machete and refusing to put it down. Police Chief Danny Sullins tells KFDM/Fox 4 an officer responded to a call...
UPDATE: DPS releases name of hit and run auto-pedestrian fatality victim
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says Rafael Antonio Simpson Lacayo, 60, of Port Arthur, was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene of the auto-pedestrian fatality late Sunday night. The DPS preliminary investigation indicates that at about 11 p.m. Sunday, October 9,...
BPD searching for person of interest in fire that led to discovery of man's body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are searching for a person of interest in a house fire that led to the discovery of a man's body. Detectives say they need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday, October 7.
DPS searching for driver who left scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 347
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a driver who left the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. Troopers and Port Arthur Police responded to the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 347 near Woodlawn Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff to highlight a man or woman who's on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on a suspect...
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
Owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge says he's closing for now following shootings
BEAUMONT — Update: Arnell Siggers, the owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge, announced on Facebook that the location would be closing down. I started this business to provide Quality, Safe, and Fun entertainment for Beaumont. It’s been a good 2 years. But life is too valuable to continue to put our lives and our customers lives in danger when we just want to have a good time. The events that happen this weekend are cowardly acts of uninvited guests. My heart goes out to anyone that was injured. I will not let anyone else get hurt on my watch. As of now I am closing Exstasy. Thank you for the support. God Bless."
Crime lab confronts crime spike
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Crime Lab is facing a challenge right now in doing what its name suggests, which is helping law enforcement officers solve crimes. It's difficult for the lab's small staff to keep up with the crime wave overwhelming our community. KFDM's Angel San Juan...
Drivers call stretch of I-10 with construction dangerous
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mother is grieving the death of her 11-year-old son and asking for help in finding a driver accused of causing the devastating crash that injured the remaining ten people in the SUV, Including eight other children. The crash happened at 5:45 Sunday morning on Interstate...
Deliberately set fires scorch land on 4 Oaks Ranch Road
ORANGE COUNTY — Flames lit up the night sky Tuesday in Orange County as first responders with Emergency Services District 1 rushed to put out two grass fires they say were deliberately set. A number of people have homes and camp houses along 4 Oaks Ranch Road northwest of...
First responders rescue men after boat overturns in Sabine Lake
PORT ARTHUR — First responders rescued two men after their boat capsized Tuesday night in Sabine Lake near the Pleasure Island Marina. The Port Arthur Fire Department says three men were in an 8-10 foot boat when the plug came loose. Water began pouring into the boat and it...
Jefferson County Judge Branick issues prohibition of outdoor burning
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued an order prohibiting all unincorporated areas of the county from outdoor burning due to a lack of "adequately staffed and equipped" emergency responders as well as "a present danger that fires being used to burn debris may not be adequately controlled and ultimately result in extensive damages and losses."
Orange, Newton Counties join other East Texas counties in enacting burn bans
NEWTON/ORANGE COUNTIES — Orange County Judge John Gothia and Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks have issued orders enacting burn bans, effective today. They join Jefferson and most other East Texas counties in enacting burn bans due to the extremely dry weather and wildfire danger. The orders prohibit most outdoor...
Beaumont Council votes 5-2 to pursue proposal that could bring Battleship Texas to city
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council has voted 5-2 to move ahead with developing a proposal that could lead to the Battleship Texas making the Neches River in Beaumont its permanent home. Councilman Audwin Samuel and Councilman Chris Durio voted against the motion. It's not a decision to bring the...
The Morning Show visits Catfish Cabin in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the newly reopened Catfish Cabin in Lumberton. Under new management and with regular live music, the seafood restaurant hopes to make a splash.
Indigenous People's Day prompts emails urging the removal of Port Neches Groves' mascot
PORT NECHES — More than 60 emails sent to the Port Neches-Groves ISD, shared with the KFDM news team, urge the district to change its longtime mascot. President Biden proclaimed October 10 as Indigenous People’s Day, the same day as Columbus Day. The e-mails from around the country,...
The Morning Show visits Southern Baking Done Wright
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Southern Baking Done Wright in Vidor, Tx. The bakery features specialty cakes, cookies, and desserts, as well as a unique twist on breakfast items.
Port Arthur ISD adds smart board technology to classrooms for education and safety
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur ISD is using smart board technology to help not only keep students engaged in education but also increase safety protocols. Monday faculty and staff got extensive training on the best uses for these smart boards. Teachers were also offered the opportunity to earn a drone certification that could be useful in active shooter situations.
