Port Neches, TX

KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff to highlight a man or woman who's on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on a suspect...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
KFDM-TV

Owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge says he's closing for now following shootings

BEAUMONT — Update: Arnell Siggers, the owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge, announced on Facebook that the location would be closing down. I started this business to provide Quality, Safe, and Fun entertainment for Beaumont. It’s been a good 2 years. But life is too valuable to continue to put our lives and our customers lives in danger when we just want to have a good time. The events that happen this weekend are cowardly acts of uninvited guests. My heart goes out to anyone that was injured. I will not let anyone else get hurt on my watch. As of now I am closing Exstasy. Thank you for the support. God Bless."
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Crime lab confronts crime spike

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Crime Lab is facing a challenge right now in doing what its name suggests, which is helping law enforcement officers solve crimes. It's difficult for the lab's small staff to keep up with the crime wave overwhelming our community. KFDM's Angel San Juan...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Drivers call stretch of I-10 with construction dangerous

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mother is grieving the death of her 11-year-old son and asking for help in finding a driver accused of causing the devastating crash that injured the remaining ten people in the SUV, Including eight other children. The crash happened at 5:45 Sunday morning on Interstate...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Deliberately set fires scorch land on 4 Oaks Ranch Road

ORANGE COUNTY — Flames lit up the night sky Tuesday in Orange County as first responders with Emergency Services District 1 rushed to put out two grass fires they say were deliberately set. A number of people have homes and camp houses along 4 Oaks Ranch Road northwest of...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

First responders rescue men after boat overturns in Sabine Lake

PORT ARTHUR — First responders rescued two men after their boat capsized Tuesday night in Sabine Lake near the Pleasure Island Marina. The Port Arthur Fire Department says three men were in an 8-10 foot boat when the plug came loose. Water began pouring into the boat and it...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Jefferson County Judge Branick issues prohibition of outdoor burning

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued an order prohibiting all unincorporated areas of the county from outdoor burning due to a lack of "adequately staffed and equipped" emergency responders as well as "a present danger that fires being used to burn debris may not be adequately controlled and ultimately result in extensive damages and losses."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur ISD adds smart board technology to classrooms for education and safety

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur ISD is using smart board technology to help not only keep students engaged in education but also increase safety protocols. Monday faculty and staff got extensive training on the best uses for these smart boards. Teachers were also offered the opportunity to earn a drone certification that could be useful in active shooter situations.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

