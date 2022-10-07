Studs and duds from Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to Colts

Well, that was ugly.

The Denver Broncos fell to 2-3 following a 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

Here’s a quick look at three duds and one stud from the defeat.

Stud: Defense

Denver’s defense literally did everything it could to help the Broncos win. Safety Caden Sterns tallied two interceptions, while pass-rusher Baron Browning had two tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and was in Colts’ quarterback Matt Ryan’s face all night. Fellow outside linebacker Bradley Chubb added 2.5 sacks of Ryan to try to keep Denver close.

The defense was on the field for 73 plays, only giving up plays of double-digit yards on the last two drives of the game, when Indianapolis was moving the ball.

Dud: Russell Wilson

Wilson has looked very unlike the $245 million quarterback the Broncos signed in the offseason. Fans have booed Wilson on multiple occasions through multiple games. On Thursday night, Wilson completed 21-of-39 passes for 274 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns. Something needs to be fixed — fast. Teams have figured out Denver’s offense, five games into the season. Games cannot be won with less than 20 points very often in today’s NFL.

Dud: Red zone offense

Through five games, the Broncos red zone offense has been abysmal. The concerning trend continued in staggering ways, with the last throw from Wilson falling incomplete on fourth-and-one in overtime. Receiver KJ Hamler summed up the games-long struggle by slamming his helmet on the ground in rage several times after the game.

Dud: Nathaniel Hackett

The offensive philosophy Hackett brought from the Green Bay Packers was extremely successful for quarterback Aaron Rodgers; however, it seems to have hit a wall with Denver. Five games into the 2022 regular season, it seems like defenses have figured the system out. Quarterback and receivers find themselves looking at each other in confusion after incomplete passes, routes often landing far short of the sticks leading to punts by Corliss Waitman and three-and-outs for much of the game.

The definition of insanity is trying the same thing over and over and thinking there will be different results. The gelling of this offense needs to figure something out before the Broncos’ next game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.