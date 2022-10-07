ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared James Nichols was held up at gunpoint during a hit-and-run accident in Portland, Oregon, the guitarist revealed on Instagram Friday. Nichols, 33, and his friend Jesse James were sitting at a red light when a truck "plowed into" James' car. The driver fled the scene, but his getaway driver later returned and pulled a gun out. The man took off when the police arrived.
