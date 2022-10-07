Read full article on original website
Rock Star Held at Gunpoint by Perpetrator of Hit-and-Run Crash
Jared James Nichols was held up at gunpoint during a hit-and-run accident in Portland, Oregon, the guitarist revealed on Instagram Friday. Nichols, 33, and his friend Jesse James were sitting at a red light when a truck "plowed into" James' car. The driver fled the scene, but his getaway driver later returned and pulled a gun out. The man took off when the police arrived.
Guitarist Jared James Nichols NEARLY Died After Terrifying Incident Following Portland Show
Guitarist Jared James Nichols survived his near-death experience after his Portland show. For the first time in years, Nichols held a show at Polaris Hall in Portland alongside Ape Machine and Tigers on Opium. While it was a success, the musician almost lost his life after the concert due to the terrifying incident he faced.
