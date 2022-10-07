ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Police Still On Scene After Early Morning Murder Leaves One Dead In Prince George's County

Prince Georges County Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Prince Georges County FB

One man was found dead inside of a home after a morning murder in Prince George's County, authorities announce.

Detectives were on the scene at the home in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road all morning after a report of an unresponsive man found inside of the home around 7:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Prince George's County police.

The man was suffering from apparent trauma, and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not believe that this was a random incident, and a cash reward is being offered for any information regarding this incident.

Those with information are asked to please call Prince George's County Police immediately.

