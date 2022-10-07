MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 OH-63, Lebanon, OH 45036, on 12 October 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005503/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)

LEBANON, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO