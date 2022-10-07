Read full article on original website
Police make arrest in Stone Mountain Hwy homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police said they have the suspect wanted for a homicide along Stone Mountain Highway in their custody. On Monday night, police said Edward Smith turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail. Smith was wanted for the shooting death of Breana Rogers. Police announced...
2 children rescued, man taken into custody in Clayton County SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Two young girls were rescued and a 40-year-old man was taken into custody after a six-hour-long standoff in Clayton County. Clayton County SWAT was called to a home along Pineglen Drive in the Forest Park area around 3 p.m. Monday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the home as...
Hours long standoff ends in Clayton County, suspect in custody
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — One man is in custody after a standoff that lasted for hours ended peacefully in Clayton County. Clayton County police responded to Pineglen Dr. just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic incident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
Police searching for man they say shot woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter they believe killed a woman found dead at a construction site in Gwinnett County last week. Breana Rogers was found dead next to an abandoned car that had been crashed near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near Glenn Club Drive.
Man arrested for grass fires, charged with carrying explosives, police say
ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to multiple grass fires in Buckhead. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department located multiple fires along Pharr Road near Maple Drive around 11:55 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in minutes, and no one was hurt. The Atlanta Police...
Police searching for 2 teen girls they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The car was found wrecked Tuesday in Gwinnett...
2 people dead after shooting in parking lot of townhomes, police working to identify a suspect
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been shot and killed after a shooting in Clayton County on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police were able to confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot area of Riverwood Townhouses located on Flint River Rd. in Jonesboro.
Police searching for suspect in armed rideshare carjacking
ATLANTA - A woman told police her car was taken at gunpoint while picking up what she thought were regular passengers through a rideshare app. The victim thought this would be a simple ride like any other. She said she was picking up two men on Baker Street near Downtown Atlanta.
Cops: Man dies after being shot, crashing on I-285 in DeKalb
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-285 that has left all westbound lanes closed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
Driver crashes car on I-285 west after being shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Man, who was shot, crashed while driving along Interstate 285 westbound just west of the Interstate 675 exit on Tuesday afternoon, DeKalb County police say. Police say officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and found a man in his 40s dead inside the vehicle.
Customer injured in shooting at DeKalb McDonald’s
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
Drunken driver who hit Duluth police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison
A South Georgia man who seriously injured a Duluth police officer in a drunk driving hit-and-run crash last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday afternoon.
21-year-old flees from deputies while being questioned, arrested on multiple charges
ATLANTA — One person was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office while they were out assisting Atlanta Police with an operation focused on violent gang offenders. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 28, officials arrested a known gang member who was...
2 found dead at Jonesboro-area apartment complex, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two people were found dead after a shooting call at a Jonesboro-area apartment complex on Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Riverwood Townhouses Apartments located at 681 Flint River Road. Clayton County police say officers found two people dead in the front yard of one of the buildings.
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say
ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
Shooting at Decatur McDonald's sends one man to hospital
A shooting at a DeKalb County McDonald’s sent people scrambling for cover. Police say medics took one man to the hospital with injuries from the gunfire.
Explosion at Fairburn tire shop lands 1 in the hospital, officials say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn fire officials are investigating what caused an explosion inside a tire shop that left one person injured on Tuesday afternoon. An explosion inside Fairburn Tire on SW Broad St. caused the building to catch on fire, officials confirmed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Up to $1 billion in counterfeit items recovered in Fulton County flea market raid
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County sheriff’s deputies uncovered what they say is hundreds of millions of dollars in counterfeit items during a massive raid. Channel 2′s Mark Winne was the only reporter there while deputies raided a flea market in College Park. Sheriff Pat Labat says...
