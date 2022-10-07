ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police make arrest in Stone Mountain Hwy homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police said they have the suspect wanted for a homicide along Stone Mountain Highway in their custody. On Monday night, police said Edward Smith turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail. Smith was wanted for the shooting death of Breana Rogers. Police announced...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for grass fires, charged with carrying explosives, police say

ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to multiple grass fires in Buckhead. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department located multiple fires along Pharr Road near Maple Drive around 11:55 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in minutes, and no one was hurt. The Atlanta Police...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for suspect in armed rideshare carjacking

ATLANTA - A woman told police her car was taken at gunpoint while picking up what she thought were regular passengers through a rideshare app. The victim thought this would be a simple ride like any other. She said she was picking up two men on Baker Street near Downtown Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver crashes car on I-285 west after being shot, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Man, who was shot, crashed while driving along Interstate 285 westbound just west of the Interstate 675 exit on Tuesday afternoon, DeKalb County police say. Police say officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and found a man in his 40s dead inside the vehicle.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 found dead at Jonesboro-area apartment complex, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two people were found dead after a shooting call at a Jonesboro-area apartment complex on Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Riverwood Townhouses Apartments located at 681 Flint River Road. Clayton County police say officers found two people dead in the front yard of one of the buildings.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say

ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
ATLANTA, GA

