Read full article on original website
Related
Wildfire smoke could be returning to Whatcom County. Here’s when
Warm, sunny weather is continuing. And so is the risk of fire.
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
Bellingham’s Lighthouse Mission readies for demolition, preps to add services for unhoused
“People were being turned away left and right,” said Hans Erchinger-Davis, president and CEO of Lighthouse Mission Ministries.
Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly
A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
Here’s why 500 gathered Saturday at Bellingham City Hall
“This is not about caring for women and girls. This is about controlling them,” said Bellingham City Council Member Kristina Michele Martens, quoting the poet Amanda Gorman.
Social media message turns ugly in Ferndale, prompting racist threats
Some comments were hidden, according to the city’s social media policy.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom Conservation District seeking new fee on property owners
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom Conservation District is asking for a fee on property owners to help fund its operations. The County Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its meeting on October 25th. The $5 fee on most properties in the county would help the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale Police arrest woman for assault after shooting incident
FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police responded to a report of a person with a shooting injury on Sunday, October 9th, about 7pm, in the 6800 block of Portal Way. According to a statement from Ferndale Police, the victim reported they were working on a vehicle at a residence when they were confronted by Bailey Michelle Cargile, age 31, who accused the victim of stealing items. “The victim stated that when they denied the accusations, Cargile pulled out a black handgun and demanded items.”
KGMI
City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
Chronicle
Mother's Love Priceless But Has No Monetary Value, Washington Appeals Court Rules
What is a mother's love worth? It's priceless but not a thing of value, an appeals court ruled, overturning a Skagit County woman's conviction for soliciting to kill her former husband. The Washington Court of Appeals on Monday overturned Vanessa Valdiglesias LaValle's conviction of first-degree solicitation to commit murder, for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lyndentribune.com
Lynden schools to consider video surveillance
LYNDEN — Thursday, the Lynden School Board will discuss the possible installation and implementation of a video surveillance system on district property. At the district governing board’s Oct. 13 business meeting, the board will conduct a first reading on Policy 6610, the board’s agenda packet states. This means that the board has not agendized this item for approval at this time.
Comments / 1