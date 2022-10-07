ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
OAK HARBOR, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale Police arrest woman for assault after shooting incident

FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police responded to a report of a person with a shooting injury on Sunday, October 9th, about 7pm, in the 6800 block of Portal Way. According to a statement from Ferndale Police, the victim reported they were working on a vehicle at a residence when they were confronted by Bailey Michelle Cargile, age 31, who accused the victim of stealing items. “The victim stated that when they denied the accusations, Cargile pulled out a black handgun and demanded items.”
FERNDALE, WA
KGMI

City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden schools to consider video surveillance

LYNDEN — Thursday, the Lynden School Board will discuss the possible installation and implementation of a video surveillance system on district property. At the district governing board’s Oct. 13 business meeting, the board will conduct a first reading on Policy 6610, the board’s agenda packet states. This means that the board has not agendized this item for approval at this time.
LYNDEN, WA

