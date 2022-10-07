ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

East Greenbush PD looking for Hannaford theft suspect

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — East Greenbush PD is looking to figure out the identity of the subject in the picture above. The subject was allegedly involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on 598 Columbia Turnpike.

If you know the identity of this person please contact, 518-479-2525 . Check back at News10 as more information becomes available.

