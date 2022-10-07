ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Fundraiser being held in Phoenix-area to benefit LGBTQ+ youth

Hamilton was coming off the best summer of his career, named a starting corner by Kliff Kingsbury when a brand new pot went up in flames in his kitchen. Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here's what you need to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Phoenix churches being asked to step up, provide emergency shelters for homeless

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — There are a lot of people living on the street around downtown Phoenix. Brandon Gilmore is the senior pastor at the Central United Methodist Church. He says rising rent prices and inflation have led to a significant increase in Phoenix’s homeless population. “We’re seeing a lot of people on the verge of retirement, all of a sudden going into homelessness,” said Gilmore. “Losing homes and things through Covid, how Covid really affected people being on that margin.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One•n•ten to host fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Phoenix-area youth for Nat’l Coming Out Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 11th marks National Coming Out Day!. One•n•ten is an organization in the valley supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Their vision statement says, “One•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.” On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Heard Museum, the organization is inviting the community to join in their second annual Coming Out Day celebration.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Food bank clients increase as store prices soar

As the line of cars awaiting groceries wrapped around the building, parking lot attendants used orange cones to close the entrance to the food bank and keep the line from snarling traffic on busy Thomas Road. That sent recent arrivals circling the block until the lot reopened. This is the...
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Cannabis Edibles Now Available in Arizona

The Arizona cannabis market is about to get a little sweeter! Grön, the women-led producer of delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of Pips – candy-coated chocolate pieces infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract – to the Arizona cannabis market. The beautifully delicious Pips are made with Fair Trade Certified™ chocolate, high-quality cannabis, and are available in four distinct flavors. The initial launch of Pips will be exclusive to Verano-owned and operated Zen Leaf dispensaries and The Flower Shop, a woman-led dispensary brand, with additional retailers coming online soon.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona shows some short-term improvement during drought, water table still struggling

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data shows that Arizona’s short-term drought status has improved, thanks to this year’s monsoon. Arizona’s monsoon rain increased our overall rainfall totals by 10%. Given the ongoing drought’s intensity, 2022 was an overall good year for the southwest as the rainfall evened out the difference between it and the monsoon over the course of the year. Because of the increased rainfall, soil moisture is expected to stay strong at the surface level. Unfortunately, these improvements are only short-term. Heading into the cold season, deeper soil is still going to be heavily impacted by drought.
ARIZONA STATE
northcentralnews.net

Pride festival brings community together

For 41 years, Phoenix Pride has been organizing events to celebrate the Phoenix LGBTQ+ community, and this year, the community is once again coming together. The Phoenix Pride Festival, Oct. 15–16, will continue to be a two-day celebration designed to bring the diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of the past, present and future. The event also will raise funds for the Phoenix Pride community programs and help educate the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing the community.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Daily Scoop

Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona

Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Some Phoenix area Fry’s employees say they failed to receive paychecks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Fry’s employees tell On Your Side that they’re caught up in a financial nightmare. That’s because they still haven’t been paid; payday was last week. “Honestly, it’s been really stressful,” an unidentified Fry’s employee told On Your Side. “Some of us live paycheck to paycheck.”
ECONOMY
Radio Ink

Super Snake In Phoenix

Super Snake has joined KMVA/KZON (Hot 97.5/103.9) in Phoenix. Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades. “Super Snake has been a staple on the Phoenix airwaves for decades and brings his vibrant personality back to local radio,” said Jeff Trumper, President/CEO, Desert Valley Media Group. “HOT 97.5 & 103.9’s mission to be ‘The Rhythm of The Valley’ just landed the ‘Voice of The Valley’ and we can’t be more excited.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest transforms Roosevelt Row

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once a year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day showcases the strength and resilience as part of the nation’s First People. This year, a small festival is being held in downtown Phoenix, along Roosevelt Row, with a celebration of all the Indigenous nations. From 3 p.m. to...
PHOENIX, AZ

