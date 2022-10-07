Read full article on original website
Related
Column: Angela Lansbury in 'Murder, She Wrote' wasn't 'cozy' — she was revolutionary
Even CBS wondered who would watch a show about a middle-aged woman who wrote and solved mysteries. Pretty much everyone, as it turned out.
Encore: Actress Emma Thompson on her movie, 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with actress Emma Thompson about her movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Director Mike Flanagan said jump scares are overused. Then he set a record for them
If you're looking for the perfect thriller to binge this October, look no further than The Midnight Club. Director Mike Flanagan, who is best known for shows including The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass on Netflix, has a new show based off the beloved young adult horror novel by Christopher Pike you might remember picking up from your school library.
Beloved star of stage and screen, Angela Lansbury, has died at 96
Angela Lansbury, well known for her portray of crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the TV series Murder, She Wrote, died Tuesday. She also had a distinguished career in movies and on Broadway.
RELATED PEOPLE
On '¡Ay!', the tropical music of Lucrecia Dalt's childhood becomes avant-garde sci-fi
In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, NPR Music is spotlighting a series of artists across Latin America who are engaging with their musical heritage in unique ways. From reworking conservative genres for new eras, to teasing out modern sounds from old-school instruments, these artists represent the wide range of experimentation that makes up contemporary Latin music.
If you haven't been back to the movies yet, Indian epic 'RRR' is the reason to go
If you're over the age of, say, 40, you will surely remember the 1975 cult phenomenon The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Weekend after weekend, year after year, decade after decade, audiences turned up at theaters — often dressed in corsets, fishnets and other costumes — to shriek out lines ahead of the characters and sing along with the songs.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0