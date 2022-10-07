ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Jack Black as Bowser in the new Mario movie trailer everyone's talking about

The trailer for the new Mario film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally here.

Courtesy of Nintendo and Universal Pictures, the new animated film is set to star Tenacious D comedy rocker Jack Black as Bowser, Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

There's even the casting of Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, which we have to say, sounds like an absolute winner. Other roles include Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The film was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri p.g.a., as well as by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

Within the new trailer, Bowser's menacing ship appears, while his army of soldiers wait before him, declaring, "Behold, the King of the Koopas!". As he stomps onto an icy looking planet, Bowser readies himself to cause total destruction to a colony of adorable snowball-throwing penguins, before blasting their cold kingdom under a blast of his fiery breath.

Later, a very un-Italian-sounding Mario (it seems the internet has very divided opinions on that particular issue) plummets through a pipe towards the Mushroom Kingdom, where he finds Toad and sets abound some form of gallant adventure where, we assume, he must save Princess Peach; that's usually how Mario's adventures go, don't they?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to open in theatres on April 7, 2023.

Watch the film's first trailer below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
