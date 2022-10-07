ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Novi Home Show Comes to Suburban Collection Showplace This Weekend

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVa44_0iQ75I6l00
A variety of home service, repair, renovation, and building companies will be at the Suburban Collection Showplace this weekend for the Novi Home Show. // Stock Photo

The Novi Home Show, a showcase of new home improvement products and services for every type of home project, is coming to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9.

The event also will be host to area businesses for consulting or hire, along with tours of full-size modular homes in the Michigan manufactured home showcase. Exhibitors include home builders and remodelers, landscapers, deck and patio professionals, kitchen and bathroom remodelers, window and door experts, waterproofing companies, cabinet and countertop installers, basement refinishers, roofing and siding companies, and more.

Also included is the Michigan marketplace, featuring arts and crafts, unique businesses, and food merchants.

WJR’s Inside Outside Guys will host a special live broadcast from the show, along with a taping of the Joe Gagnon Home and Appliance Show. 96.3 FM WDVD, 94.7 FM WCSX, and 99.5 FM WYCD radio stations will also be appearing on the WJR Stage throughout the weekend. Bill & Rod’s Appliances will present educational sessions.

While at the show, guests can enter to win the Fall Cleanup prize package from show sponsor Great Lakes Ace. One winner will receive a DeWalt 20-volt blower and trimmer, Fiskar loppers and hedge shears, a rake, leaf scoops, and a pack of five yard bags. This prize package is valued more than $500.

Additionally, visit these exhibitor booths for your chance of winning amazing prizes.

At Bill & Rod’s Appliance in booth 131, enter to win a Traeger Travel Grill. At The Carpet Guys in booth 607, enter to win a $5,000 flooring package, with winner chosen October 2023. At HerbnMeds CBD in booth 1032, enter to win a gift basket.

At Mastercraft Heating and Cooling in booth 707, the first 20 visitors on Friday will receive a free furnace cleaning, a $99 value. Saturday and Sunday the first 25 people to visit the booth receive half off furnace cleaning. That is a $99 value for only $50. At Pure Energy Window in booth 731, enter to win a whole house full of windows. At Waldo Wealth Partners in booth 631, enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Adult admission (age 13 and older) is $10, senior admission (age 55 and older) is $9, and children 12-years-old and younger get in for free.

Event hours are Friday, Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The post Novi Home Show Comes to Suburban Collection Showplace This Weekend appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Execs and Their Pets

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused more companies to send their employees home to work, pet adoptions went through the roof. Now, as more people return to their workplaces, they’re bringing […] The post Execs and Their Pets appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Home Service#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fall Cleanup#Fiskar
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Detroit ACE Partners with U-D Mercy School of Law to Offer Legal Advice to Artists, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Detroit ACE Partners with U-D Mercy School of Law to Offer Legal Advice to Artists, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Novi, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
wemu.org

Multiple factors leading to rise in Michigan gas prices

Gas prices across Michigan continue to climb. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Michigan is now at $4.36 per gallon. That’s a 19-cent jump from last week and a little more than a dollar than it was this time last year. Washtenaw County’s average price per gallon...
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

Kristin Benton Named Director of Development and Comms at Volunteers of America Michigan

Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI) in Southfield announced Kristin Benton as the new director of development and communications. Benton will be responsible for the statewide philanthropic activities including developing fundraising […] The post Kristin Benton Named Director of Development and Comms at Volunteers of America Michigan appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
47
Followers
71
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy