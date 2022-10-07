Novi Home Show Comes to Suburban Collection Showplace This Weekend

The Novi Home Show, a showcase of new home improvement products and services for every type of home project, is coming to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9.

The event also will be host to area businesses for consulting or hire, along with tours of full-size modular homes in the Michigan manufactured home showcase. Exhibitors include home builders and remodelers, landscapers, deck and patio professionals, kitchen and bathroom remodelers, window and door experts, waterproofing companies, cabinet and countertop installers, basement refinishers, roofing and siding companies, and more.

Also included is the Michigan marketplace, featuring arts and crafts, unique businesses, and food merchants.

WJR’s Inside Outside Guys will host a special live broadcast from the show, along with a taping of the Joe Gagnon Home and Appliance Show. 96.3 FM WDVD, 94.7 FM WCSX, and 99.5 FM WYCD radio stations will also be appearing on the WJR Stage throughout the weekend. Bill & Rod’s Appliances will present educational sessions.

While at the show, guests can enter to win the Fall Cleanup prize package from show sponsor Great Lakes Ace. One winner will receive a DeWalt 20-volt blower and trimmer, Fiskar loppers and hedge shears, a rake, leaf scoops, and a pack of five yard bags. This prize package is valued more than $500.

Additionally, visit these exhibitor booths for your chance of winning amazing prizes.

At Bill & Rod’s Appliance in booth 131, enter to win a Traeger Travel Grill. At The Carpet Guys in booth 607, enter to win a $5,000 flooring package, with winner chosen October 2023. At HerbnMeds CBD in booth 1032, enter to win a gift basket.

At Mastercraft Heating and Cooling in booth 707, the first 20 visitors on Friday will receive a free furnace cleaning, a $99 value. Saturday and Sunday the first 25 people to visit the booth receive half off furnace cleaning. That is a $99 value for only $50. At Pure Energy Window in booth 731, enter to win a whole house full of windows. At Waldo Wealth Partners in booth 631, enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Adult admission (age 13 and older) is $10, senior admission (age 55 and older) is $9, and children 12-years-old and younger get in for free.

Event hours are Friday, Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

