ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Zoo Welcomes King Penguin Chick

By R.J. King
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uh4XP_0iQ75Dh800
The new, yet-to-be-named king penguin chick hatched at the Detroit Zoo. // Courtesy of the Detroit Zoological Society

Meeting its mission of animal welfare and wildlife conservation, the Detroit Zoo today introduced a king penguin chick hatched at the Detroit Zoo on Aug. 13.

The chick’s story began nearly 300 miles away, at the Cincinnati Zoo – where its parents, 27-year-old Larry and 8-year-old Stacy, initially laid the egg.

“One of the tried-and-true ways to check fertility of an egg with a thick shell — like a king penguin egg — is to do something called ‘floating,’” says Jennifer Gainer, curator of birds at the Cincinnati Zoo. “Simple enough, we briefly float the egg in warm water to look for ripples in the water. We were excited to confirm fertility when the little bundle of joy was bouncing around like crazy.”

When the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan recommended the Detroit Zoo as a home for the future chick, representatives from both zoos started collaborating – carefully crafting a plan to incubate, transport, and transfer the king penguin chick egg to its new foster parents.

Awaiting the nestling at the Detroit Zoo was a pair of foster parents – a 21-year-old male and a 7-year-old female named Gertie. These king penguins blended and bonded during the July to September mating season but didn’t produce an egg of their own. Instead, to prepare the couple for parenthood, zookeepers provided the pair a “practice” egg to care for until the “real” egg from the Cincinnati Zoo arrived.

“It was a perfect situation,” says Jessica Jozwiak, bird supervisor at the Detroit Zoological Society. “We had a pair that was closely bonded but did not produce an egg this year, so we were able to give this egg to them.”

Since the egg hatched in August, Detroit Zoo experts said the king chick — who has yet to be named — is doing well and is being closely cared for by its foster parents. There was no word when the chick would join the other penguins for public views at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.

“They are excellent, attentive parents,” Jozwiak says. “We don’t know the sex of the chick just yet, but we are all looking forward to watching it grow up. We are already picking out names we can give the chick once we know the sex.”

Representatives of both zoos said they are pleased their collaboration led to the hatching of a healthy and well-cared-for king penguin chick.

“This was a very time-sensitive situation that has resulted in the best-case scenario,” Gainer says. “We couldn’t have made this happen without the professionalism and extensive knowledge of both the Detroit and Cincinnati bird teams.”

The Detroit Zoological Society — a leader in humane education, wildlife conservation, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability — operates the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center. One of Michigan’s largest paid family attractions, the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak hosts more than 1.3 million visitors annually.

Its 125 acres of naturalistic habitats are home to more than 2,000 animals representing 232 species. The Belle Isle Nature Center sits on a 5-acre site on Belle Isle State Park in Detroit.

For hours, prices, directions, and other information, call 248-541-5717 or visit detroitzoo.org .

The post Detroit Zoo Welcomes King Penguin Chick appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
DBusiness Magazine

Execs and Their Pets

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused more companies to send their employees home to work, pet adoptions went through the roof. Now, as more people return to their workplaces, they’re bringing […] The post Execs and Their Pets appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week

Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
NOVI, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
DETROIT, MI
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Royal Oak, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
themanchestermirror.com

Help monarch butterflies by collecting common milkweed seeds for WCCD

Washtenaw County Conservation District is collecting common milkweed seeds in Washtenaw County from now until November 18, 2022. Their milkweed efforts will support Pollinator Partnership’s Project Wingspan program, a grassroots Pollinator Habitat Enhancement Project sponsored by the Fish and Wildlife Foundation. This program is designed to support Monarch butterflies, and declining pollinators and insects, and, in turn, birds, by way of enhancing their habitat with flowering native plants. This is a grassroots effort because they rely on volunteers to collect the seeds they distribute free of charge to shovel-ready pollinator habitat projects.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Zoos#King Penguin#Linus Travel#The Cincinnati Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
DBusiness Magazine

Kristin Benton Named Director of Development and Comms at Volunteers of America Michigan

Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI) in Southfield announced Kristin Benton as the new director of development and communications. Benton will be responsible for the statewide philanthropic activities including developing fundraising […] The post Kristin Benton Named Director of Development and Comms at Volunteers of America Michigan appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
47
Followers
71
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy