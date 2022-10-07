ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0iQ753x700

The parent of Allegiant Air said Friday that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the company to delay the planned opening of a resort north of Fort Myers , Florida.

Allegiant Travel Co. said its Sunseeker resort had been selling rooms for as early as next May 2023, but that hurricane -related delays caused the resort to push back the opening to next September.

The company said the extent of the damage is not yet known. The final damage assessment and the availability of construction resources could cause the new opening date to be moved up or back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant said access to the resort site has been limited since last week's storm, but it appears that damage was limited because structures are being built 16 feet above the normal high tide line and the company built a seawall along Charlotte Harbor.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Tropical Storm Karl forms south of the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Hurricane Center upgraded an area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche to Tropical Storm Karl. Tropical Storm Karl is now 443 miles south of the Rio Grande Valley with winds of 45 mph gusting to 50 mph. The storm is moving very slowly northward at […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
fox61.com

Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Motley Fool

The 5 Most Affordable Cities in Florida

Nowhere else in the Sunshine State can match these prices. Florida's Gulf Coast has some pretty affordable cities, including Homosassa and Crystal River. Florida is a great place to live for those who enjoy outdoor sports and water activities. Florida isn't just a popular tourist destination. Its beautiful beaches and...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge

Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600 people — many are commercial fishermen. Residents there live at the foot of another bridge to Pine Island that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last week and serves as the only connection to the mainland.
MATLACHA, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Man Rode Out Storm in Bed of Pickup Truck, Rescued a Neighbor in the Process

There have been many stories about rescues taking place during Hurricane Ian but this one might just be another one for the books. In the video, we hear a man tell his story about riding out the storm in the bed of a pickup truck. But that’s not everything here. The man also tells us about rescuing another Florida resident in the process. There is something quite noble about him rescuing another Floridian during this Hurricane Ian mess. We know that hurricanes are very serious storms. They should never be taken lightly. Let’s hear the man tell us his tale here in this two-plus-minute video. We also see clips of the storm pouring out its wrath.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Hurricanes#Allegiant Air#Travel Destinations#Hurricane Ian#Allegiant Travel Co
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Big Country News

Oregon Army National Guard helicopters headed to southwest U.S. border

PENDLETON — The Oregon Army National Guard is sending helicopter units to the southwestern states to support the U.S. Border Patrol. Oregon Guard public affairs officer Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar said UH-72A Lakotas and crews will be operating with the North Dakota Guard to form a battalion on the border. The aviation unit's role is to support the full range of Border Patrol missions with air assets. He said four of the approximately 30 Oregon personnel reside in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
ABC News

ABC News

864K+
Followers
183K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy