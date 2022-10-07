ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida on Tuesday unveiled its out-of-this-world uniform design for this year’s Space Game against Temple University. Presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic institute, the 2022 UCF Football Space Uniforms honor the university’s ties to NASA and prolong a tradition began in 2017, back when Temple had just as many wins in the series as it does currently. The 5-0 Knights will try to stay on top Thursday, with their new uniforms full of Easter eggs, symbolism, callbacks to previous achievements and a dark side, more literal than not.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO