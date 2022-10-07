Read full article on original website
Dr. Phillips Center hosts spoken word showcase to celebrate Hispanic voices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Snaps for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for hosting a free spoken word performance Friday. The Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater will play host to “Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word,” a showcase featuring a diverse set list of Hispanic spoken word poets from around the country, at 7 p.m. Friday.
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event. Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
NextStep Orlando to host fundraiser in Longwood for paralysis victims
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – On Oct. 29, NextStep Orlando is set to host its 13th Annual Walk and Roll-athon at Reiter Park. The event raises money for people suffering from different types of paralysis. Following Hurricane Ian, one of the event’s youngest clients had their home flooded. The family...
🐊Win 4 tickets to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures
If you’re up for an outdoor adventure, this contest is for you. News 6 wants to give a lucky Insider four tickets to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures. Located in Osceola County, Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures offers a look at unaltered parts of Central Florida’s wilderness including wetlands and wildlife.
Best of Central Florida: Best spots for brunch
With the holiday season approaching, that means more gatherings with family and friends, or even outings with fellow co-workers. One popular activity is to meet for brunch, and there are plenty of great options to do so throughout the area. Here are a few spots to highlight if you are...
Find a ghostly encounter at these 15 haunted places in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds haunt the bars and clubs in downtown Orlando every weekend. Don’t believe in ghosts? Spend some time with Ting Rappa, of American Ghost Adventures in Orlando. The Orlando native says she’s seen ghosts her whole life. “We’re not trying to convince everybody that...
Winter Park church volunteers take relief supplies to hurricane victims in southwest Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Volunteers woke up extra early on Tuesday to be at the parking lot outside of Action Church in Winter Park. One by one, they loaded up 34 pallets full of relief supplies into two trucks. The donations will be going to victims of Hurricane Ian...
Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
Hot meals given to Hurricane Ian victims in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders have partnered with Denny’s and Onyx Magazine to make hot meals available for people recovering from Hurricane Ian. The Denny’s 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner has traveled across the United States since 2017 to serve free breakfasts to those impacted by natural disasters.
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
🎮Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – We’ve seen many examples of kindness after Hurricane Ian. Everything from donations, to assisting with cleanup, to kind words to make someone’s day better. In this case, it’s a video game that led to one man taking matters into his own hands, and rescuing...
Some Good Samaritan Society residents in Kissimmee asked to find other housing indefinitely
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Some residents of Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village are being asked to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. A Facebook post made on Monday said a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for the Kissimmee Village campus. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile...
‘Some people literally don’t have anything:’ Orange County church helps community hit by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dr. Lantz Mills is the pastor at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. He and his congregation want to help the communities they feel may have been overlooked. Next week, they plan to start giving monetary donations to individuals who live in Orlo Vista or Richmond...
Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing a new front that will increase rain chances for the afternoon on Wednesday as well as Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a...
Lead levels ‘higher than normal’ in water at Volusia County elementary school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County school officials announced Tuesday that lead levels in the drinking water at a Port Orange elementary school were found to be “higher than normal.”. During regularly scheduled maintenance, six buildings with a total of 11 classrooms at Sugar Mill Elementary School were...
VIDEO: 8 skydivers over 80 years old set world record in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. – Eight skydivers set the world record for the largest formation of jumpers over 80 years old in Volusia County on Friday, according to Skydive DeLand. The team of eight set the Jumpers Over Eighty Society (JOES) record on their fourth attempt, the company said in a release. According to the JOES, the previous record was six jumpers in 2012 out of Eloy, Arizona.
UCF Football dons new uniforms, seeks to remain undefeated in 6th annual Space Game
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida on Tuesday unveiled its out-of-this-world uniform design for this year’s Space Game against Temple University. Presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic institute, the 2022 UCF Football Space Uniforms honor the university’s ties to NASA and prolong a tradition began in 2017, back when Temple had just as many wins in the series as it does currently. The 5-0 Knights will try to stay on top Thursday, with their new uniforms full of Easter eggs, symbolism, callbacks to previous achievements and a dark side, more literal than not.
Missing teen with autism found safe, Marion County deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s office said in an update Monday that a 14-year-old boy reported missing last week was found safe in Leesburg. Deputies previously said Romeo Santana Blue was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th St. in Ocala.
Fire breaks out in Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out in an Orange County home late Tuesday. Orange County firefighters responded to the home on Hutton Drive in Pine Hills. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]. The garage of the...
Man found dead near downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead near downtown Orlando on Sunday night, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue around 9:40 p.m. and found the man dead. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected...
