thecoinrise.com

Binance Plans to Spend $1B in Coming Months: CEO

Refusing to retreat due to the pounding crypto winter, Changpeng Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization have announced that his firm will be spending about $1 billion on acquisition and investment deals over the next three months. In the...
thenewscrypto.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Discusses Decentralization

CZ uses the expression “not your keys, not your coins” as an example. The CEO sees decentralization not as a goal in itself, but as a way to achieve a goal. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared his thoughts on centralization and decentralization in a new post published on the Binance website. There is a lot of talk about decentralization in the crypto community. Since the advent of blockchain technology and digital currency, the term has become more prevalent.
CoinDesk

Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan

South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
KTLA

The 15 richest people in California, and how much they are worth

More of America’s wealthiest people call California home than any other state, the latest Forbes 400 list shows. A total of 80 Californians made the list, almost 20 more than the state with the second-most: New York, which 65 of the country’s richest people call home. Unsurprisingly, the...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Beats Out Binance, Lands Regulatory Approval in Singapore

Coinbase beat out other large firms to provide crypto services in the city-state, which continues to send mixed messages to crypto firms. Coinbase has received regulatory approval from Singapore’s central bank and financial watchdog, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), to provide payment services in the country. The in-principle...
TechCrunch

Nigerian data and intelligence company Stears raises $3.3M, backed by Mac VC and Serena Ventures

Five years on, this startup, Stears, is announcing a $3.3 million seed round led by MaC Venture Capital. Serena Ventures, Omidyar Group’s Luminate Fund, Melo 7 Tech Partners and Cascador (Empowering Economic Growth Foundation) participated. This news is coming two years after Stears raised $650,000 in pre-seed funding. Last month, it was one of the 60 startups to get accepted into the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2022 cohort, which included some non-dilutive funding.
bitcoinist.com

China Has Shut 13 Underground Crypto Trading Apps, Here’s More About It

China has shut down many underground cryptocurrency apps. A total of 13 underground trading applications have shut down after putting a ban on them for almost one year. As suggested by reports, China, which happens to be the world’s second-largest economy, has called crypto-related transactions illegal. China regulators have...
CoinDesk

How Oracles Bridge TradFi Players and the Crypto Ecosystem

Jump Crypto Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects lead Stephen Kaminsky previews his presentation at the upcoming I.D.E.A.S. 2022 summit by CoinDesk. Plus, he discusses how traditional finance players can join the crypto ecosystem through oracle providers.
coingeek.com

Binance security issues make it too risky for Philippines market, think tank says

Binance poses a risk to Philippine traders and possibly the country’s entire digital asset sector, according to public policy think tank Infrawatch PH. Infrawatch said Binance’s recent BNB exploit, estimated to involve around $570 million worth of the tokens, matched over a quarter of the value of the Philippines’ largest digital asset exchanges combined.
bitcoinmagazine.com

21Shares Launches The Middle East’s First Spot Bitcoin ETP

Financial services firm 21Shares has launched the first physically-backed bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in the Middle East, per a press release. The ETP will trade on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange under ticker symbol ABTC similar to the spot bitcoin ETP the company previously launched in Europe. “Coming from the...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric

Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
dailyhodl.com

Bitwise CEO Says Fortunes To Be Made As Bitcoin Gears Up for New Bull Market Cycle

The chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto index fund manager says the firm’s clients are positioning themselves for the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull cycle. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says that 2022 has certainly been a bear market for crypto, but that he sees an increased amount of interest from clients.
The Associated Press

US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it. Plenty of controversy accompanies the move, known as a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government uses to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and thus the inflation they’re actually feeling. The increase is also one-size-fits-all, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they may have. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
