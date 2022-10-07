Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Binance Plans to Spend $1B in Coming Months: CEO
Refusing to retreat due to the pounding crypto winter, Changpeng Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization have announced that his firm will be spending about $1 billion on acquisition and investment deals over the next three months. In the...
coingeek.com
Huobi to be acquired by Hong Kong investment firm, plans international business expansion
Digital asset exchange Huobi has announced that it will sell a majority stake to Hong Kong-based investment firm About Capital Management. In a blog post, the exchange assured users that there will be no disruption to the firm’s operations. The deal will involve the controlling shareholder of Huobi Global...
dailyhodl.com
Founder of Crypto Exchange Giant Huobi Sells His Shares to Hong Kong-Based Asset Manager
Huobi founder Leon Li is selling his shares in the crypto exchange to Hong Kong-based asset manager About Capital Management. Li was a controlling shareholder in the company and sold 100% of his holdings, according to a press release from Huobi. After purchasing a majority stake in the exchange, About...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Discusses Decentralization
CZ uses the expression “not your keys, not your coins” as an example. The CEO sees decentralization not as a goal in itself, but as a way to achieve a goal. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared his thoughts on centralization and decentralization in a new post published on the Binance website. There is a lot of talk about decentralization in the crypto community. Since the advent of blockchain technology and digital currency, the term has become more prevalent.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan
South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Beats Out Binance, Lands Regulatory Approval in Singapore
Coinbase beat out other large firms to provide crypto services in the city-state, which continues to send mixed messages to crypto firms. Coinbase has received regulatory approval from Singapore’s central bank and financial watchdog, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), to provide payment services in the country. The in-principle...
TechCrunch
Nigerian data and intelligence company Stears raises $3.3M, backed by Mac VC and Serena Ventures
Five years on, this startup, Stears, is announcing a $3.3 million seed round led by MaC Venture Capital. Serena Ventures, Omidyar Group’s Luminate Fund, Melo 7 Tech Partners and Cascador (Empowering Economic Growth Foundation) participated. This news is coming two years after Stears raised $650,000 in pre-seed funding. Last month, it was one of the 60 startups to get accepted into the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2022 cohort, which included some non-dilutive funding.
‘The issue is contained now’: CZ responds after $100M exploit halts Binance Smart Chain
Binance Smart Chain paused on Thursday evening after detecting a “potential exploit.”. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao later confirmed the issue on Twitter, saying, “An exploit on a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, resulted in extra BNB.” The BSC Token Hub impacted is the cross-chain bridge between the BNB Beacon Chain and the BNB Chain, he added.
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
bitcoinist.com
China Has Shut 13 Underground Crypto Trading Apps, Here’s More About It
China has shut down many underground cryptocurrency apps. A total of 13 underground trading applications have shut down after putting a ban on them for almost one year. As suggested by reports, China, which happens to be the world’s second-largest economy, has called crypto-related transactions illegal. China regulators have...
CoinDesk
How Oracles Bridge TradFi Players and the Crypto Ecosystem
Jump Crypto Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects lead Stephen Kaminsky previews his presentation at the upcoming I.D.E.A.S. 2022 summit by CoinDesk. Plus, he discusses how traditional finance players can join the crypto ecosystem through oracle providers.
CNBC
Former Google ads boss launches ‘Web3’ search startup with backing from Coinbase, top VCs
Sridhar Ramaswamy, who led Google's advertising business from 2013 to 2018, has launched a Web3 company called nxyz. Nxyz trawls blockchains and their associated applications for data on things like NFTs and crypto wallets, and then streams it to developers in real-time. The company raised $40 million in a funding...
coingeek.com
Binance security issues make it too risky for Philippines market, think tank says
Binance poses a risk to Philippine traders and possibly the country’s entire digital asset sector, according to public policy think tank Infrawatch PH. Infrawatch said Binance’s recent BNB exploit, estimated to involve around $570 million worth of the tokens, matched over a quarter of the value of the Philippines’ largest digital asset exchanges combined.
Did Celsius ‘dox’ its customer base? How an attempt to dodge regulators ended with thousands of pages of user data published online
Inside the latest controversy involving the bankrupt crypto lender.
bitcoinmagazine.com
21Shares Launches The Middle East’s First Spot Bitcoin ETP
Financial services firm 21Shares has launched the first physically-backed bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in the Middle East, per a press release. The ETP will trade on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange under ticker symbol ABTC similar to the spot bitcoin ETP the company previously launched in Europe. “Coming from the...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
An Insight from CoinPipe's Founder on Crypto Regulation, Mass Adoption, and B2B Solutions for Crypto
Blockchain technologies have already disrupted a plethora of industries around the world, including retail, food distribution, and supply chains just to name a few. Numerous business leaders developed trust that blockchain can help them with building new financial models and achieving greater efficiency. Yet, although cryptocurrencies tick all of the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitwise CEO Says Fortunes To Be Made As Bitcoin Gears Up for New Bull Market Cycle
The chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto index fund manager says the firm’s clients are positioning themselves for the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull cycle. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says that 2022 has certainly been a bear market for crypto, but that he sees an increased amount of interest from clients.
