ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

France wants Joel Embiid to play for their national team, even though the Cameroon-born center has recently become an American citizen with the 76ers star yet to make a decision on which country to represent

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has never played for a national team during his accomplished basketball career. Born in Cameroon, Embiid holds French citizenship and recently became an American citizen after playing stateside since he was 16-years old.

With the Paris Olympics coming up in two years, the host nation wants to make an impression and nab as many gold medals as they can.

France's national team currently boasts NBA players like Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot of the Atlanta Hawks, Theo Maledon of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. They've previously deployed Frank Ntilikina and Nicolas Batum. Upcoming NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama will likely be available by the time the games roll around.

They hope to add Embiid to that list. National team coach Vincent Collet said they're hopeful the reigning NBA scoring champion will choose to join Team France for the 2024 Olympics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AvLL_0iQ74ppb00
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has a big choice to make when it comes to a country to play for
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhh8W_0iQ74ppb00
The Cameroon-born Embiid holds French, Cameroonian, and - recently - American citizenship 

When speaking to the Associated Press after he became a citizen in late September, Embiid said it was too early to think about the Olympics or other international tournaments such as the FIBA World Cup.

'I just want to be healthy and win [an NBA] championship and go from there,' Embiid said.

Last season, the 76ers made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals where they lost in six games to the Miami Heat. After missing the first two games of the series while dealing with a bone fracture and a concussion, Embiid led his team in rebounds for three of those games, but only led the team in points in one game.

The Sixers haven't made an Eastern Conference finals since the 2000-01 season, when they made the NBA finals but lost to the Lakers in five games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqJBS_0iQ74ppb00
Embiid says he's focused on winning a title with Philly, who hasn't seen an NBA finals since '01

Comments / 4

Related
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Frank Ntilikina
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Vincent Collet
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Rudy Gobert
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Finals#American#French#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Team France#The Associated Press#The Fiba World Cup#Eastern Conference
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Draymond Green Reveals His True Opinion On Jordan Poole

Draymond Green still likes Jordan Poole even though there was an incident between the two earlier this week. On Wednesday, Green punched Poole during practice and the video of the incident ended up being leaked on Friday. That led to Green apologizing to the team on Thursday before practice. He...
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Place
Europe
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Country
France
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
BOSTON, MA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
CNBC

Shaquille O’Neal reveals Jeff Bezos's investing principle that he still uses today

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared an investment principle he heard from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which he says has inspired his approach ever since. "I was at a tech conference in Vegas and I heard the great Jeff Bezos say 'If you invest in things, it's going to change people's lives,' you will definitely get a nice return," he recalled, speaking CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi Sunday.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

LeBron James is the face of the league, the King is at the top of his game going into his 20th year in the league. There are many aspects of LeBron's game that make him one of the greatest, and none of them seem to be going anywhere as he advances in age. Everything he touches still seems to be turning to gold, especially off the court, he is officially a billionaire now.
NBA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

647K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy