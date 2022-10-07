ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
CBS Philly

It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179.  Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. 
Phillies-Braves: NLDS schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies won their first playoff series in 12 years this weekend and swept the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the NL Wild Card series. Now, Philadelphia will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Here's the schedule: Game 1: Phillies @ Braves on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 1:07 p.m.Game 2: Phillies @ Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4:35 p.m.Game 3: Braves @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 14, TBDGame 4: Braves @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD -- if necessaryGame 5: Phillies @ Braves on Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD -- if necessaryThe last time the Phillies and Braves faced off in the playoffs was in 1993. Philadelphia beat Atlanta 4-2 in the NLCS to advance to the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Phillies went 8-11 against the Braves this season. 
Nick Sirianni gushes over Eagles fans following win vs Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles’ (5-0) undefeated run continued with Sunday’s thrilling 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It’s an exciting time to be a sports fan in Philadelphia. Not only are the Eagles looking the part of a Super Bowl contender, but the Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin the National League Divisional Series this week.
Insider: Aroldis Chapman's career with Yankees 'is over'

Manager Aaron Boone said that Chapman had no valid excuse for missing the workout, so the team decided to move forward without him for the group's upcoming ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he was disappointed but not surprised by the player's decision to skip...
Phillies upset Cardinals to reach first NLDS since 2011

ST. LOUIS -- Bryce Harper arrived at Busch Stadium early Saturday afternoon with a message for all of his Philadelphia Phillies teammates. He wanted them to know that this -- theSt. Louis Cardinals' magical season, the historic careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina and, more specifically, the first-round wild-card series -- would end later that night. The Phillies, he told them, would not allow for a decisive Game 3.
