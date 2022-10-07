Read full article on original website
Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
Teens help victims after boat crashes in Martin County
A boat carrying six people crashed into a channel marker on the St. Lucie River in Martin County on Friday night, seriously injuring at least one person on board.
Construction business owner arrested for fraud in Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a construction business in Vero Beach has been arrested for fraud, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say they arrested Dillon Slater, owner of Slater Construction LLC., for defrauding nearly $400,000 from at least 4 victims. Detectives...
Man found dead after Indian River County house fire
A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
Officials mobilize debris pickup after FEMA adds Indian River County to assistance program
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners approved its current debris contractor after FEMA added the county to the Declaration for Federal Public Assistance (PA), regarding damage and debris sustained during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the current debris contractor has been approved...
Drug bust in Okeechobee County leads to 3 arrests
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people in Okeechobee County were arrested after law enforcement officials said drugs were found inside their home. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office worked alongside the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) after probable cause led to a home at 16534 NW 282th Street to be searched for narcotics.
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
Man throws drugs out car window, crashes car while evading Florida police
A Florida man was arrested for throwing methamphetamine from a car while being chased by the undercover detectives he tried to sell the methamphetamine to.
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
Man caught on camera stealing purses in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing several purses in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, the thief walked into the Burlington on SW Village Pkwy. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Shortly after arriving,...
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes
After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off.
Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family
WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl.
City of Fort Pierce reopening Utility Bill Assistance program to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Fort Pierce will be reopening its Utility Bill Assistance program to residents who may need help paying for utilities. It'll open back up starting Tuesday, Oct. 11. The program originally started on Sept. 12 but immediately closed due to an overwhelming...
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
Brevard County Mother Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up University Park Elementary School
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA (FOX 35) – A Florida mother has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up an elementary school in Melbourne because she says they weren’t going to allow her to pick up her child. Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is facing a charge of falsely reporting a bomb.
