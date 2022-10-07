Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, Commanders for singling out 'quarterback' as team's weakness
Ron Rivera was blunt and unapologetic when asked Monday what separates the rest of the ascending NFC East from his Commanders: "Quarterback," he said, suggesting that Washington had failed to identify a quality signal-caller in a "quarterback-driven league." A day later, Washington's coach has walked back those comments, telling reporters he apologized to both Carson Wentz and the rest of the team for singling out QB as the club's weakness.
CBS Sports
Matt Rhule fired: Ranking candidates Panthers should consider for next head coach, including rising Eagles OC
The Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with Matt Rhule Monday, admitting the seven-year, $62 million contract they gave him two years ago was a disaster. Carolina went 11-27 in Rhule's tenure, including 16 of its last 19 games in a regime marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground following loss against Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.
CBS Sports
Jalon Daniels injury update: Kansas QB 'doubtful' vs. Oklahoma after leaving Week 6 loss vs. TCU
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, the catalyst behind one of the best early-season stories in college football, is doubtful for the Jayhawks' game against Oklahoma on Saturday after suffering a shoulder injury in the Week 6 loss to TCU, coach Lance Leipold told reporters on Tuesday. Daniels led Kansas to its first 5-0 start since 2009 before he left the 38-31 loss Saturday to TCU in the first half.
CBS Sports
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
CBS Sports
Raiders were hit with rare and controversial penalty vs. Chiefs that hadn't been called on any team since 2015
The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had to deal with a controversial penalty on Monday night. The Raiders also got hit with a penalty that raised a few eyebrows around the NFL during their wild 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. In the Raiders case, the penalty came...
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday
Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Out for the year
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (lower leg) is done for the season due to a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny will require season-ending surgery, an outcome which Carroll correctly diagnosed as "a heartbreaking loss for him." The 2018 first-round pick had averaged an outstanding 6.1 yards per carry through the first five weeks of the season, to build off his 6.3 YPC mark from 2021. That had Penny well on track to enter free agency in 2023 with plenty of leverage. Instead, he will now have to do so while rehabbing from a serious injury. In the immediate future, rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker is primed to take over Seattle's lead back duties, with DeeJay Dallas stepping into the No. 2 role.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis
James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand
Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
CBS Sports
Jalon Daniels injury update: Kansas QB to miss rest of season with shoulder injury, per report
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, the catalyst behind one of the best early season stories in college football, will miss the remainder of the year with a separated shoulder, according to the Lawrence Journal-World. Daniels led Kansas to its first 5-0 start since 2009 before he left the Jayhawks' 38-31 loss Saturday to TCU in the first half.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Subdued output in win
Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season low in targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games by having quarterback Davis Mills hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After amassing 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has seen a total of 20 targets, resulting in 13 catches for 99 yards, the last three weeks.
CBS Sports
Kliff Kingsbury talks blame for Kyler Murray spike: 'I thought he was clearly past and they brought it back'
Kyler Murray is taking deserved criticism for his late-game mistakes in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Arizona Cardinals aren't placing all the blame on their franchise quarterback. Murray and the Arizona offense had Philadelphia on the ropes, facing a second-and-10 on the Eagles' 34-yard line with 36 seconds...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game
Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Forced out Sunday
Phillips (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was listed as questionable heading into Week 5 after missing the Bills' last two games with a hamstring injury, which he appears to have aggravated during the first half Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks over the first two weeks of the season, and his potential absence could leave Tim Settle to step into a bigger role behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.
