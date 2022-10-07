Janik: Support Arizona's future professionals

To voters in the Scottsdale Unified School District,

The greatest gift a community can give their families is a strong public school system dedicated to excellence. This starts with caring parents and is nourished by dedicated teachers, quality leadership, high expectations, and community support.

The community has the power to show their support this election cycle by making sure the students have needed supplies and materials. I ask you to say “yes” to quality education for our SUSD students by voting yes on the SUSD override renewal.

As a former research scientist and science teacher, I know the value of having STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) resources. A child’s natural curiosity is piqued when conducting actual investigations on plant and animal life in an outdoor garden, viewing pond life through a microscope, mixing chemical reactants to provide a product while measuring the release of heat, or studying the laws of motion using levers, pulleys, and incline planes.

The students gain experience in powers of observation, collecting and organizing data into a table or graph, and using the information as the basis for written analysis of results. This includes many, if not all, educational goals.

The override renewal will provide funding for these educational materials. The hardest part of teaching is getting the students to appreciate the value of education. Hands-on learning goes a long way in igniting that spark that leads to lifelong learning.

I ask you to support our future scientists, engineers, technologists, mechanics, mathematicians, and writers. Vote yes on the District Override Renewal.

Education is the key.

Respectfully,

Scottsdale Councilwoman Betty Janik