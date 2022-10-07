ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ordway, CO

World War II veteran from Ordway, Colorado dies at 102

By Bill Folsom
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zqyk1_0iQ72FQN00

Locals in the small Colorado town of Ordway say a “hero” is gone. World War II Veteran, Edward Chavez recently passed away at the age of 102.

A mass was held at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church to celebrate Chavez’s life and dedication to his faith.

“He never missed a Sunday,” said grandson, Joey DeHerrera “You know, he even had a heart attack one Sunday and still showed up to church, right after he had the heart attack.

After the service a 21 gun salute was fired and taps played outside the church to recognize Chavez’s military service.

“Actually went into war in the Utah Beach D-Day invasion as a combat medic,” said DeHerrera, “He was there through the entirety of the war, actually, in a field hospital, taking care of wounded soldiers.

DeHerrera said his grandfather was proud to serve his country while also being humble about it. He did not talk about it a lot, but the few details he shared offer a glimpse of facing danger.

“One thing he would say is how the airplanes used to shoot out. And when they would run the patients across they’d have to wait…to take them across the street because of the airplanes. [It] looked like firecrackers on the ground,”

Many local in Ordway called Chavez “grandpa” whether or not they were family. Town leaders recently named a community park after him.

“He was our hero, he’s our hometown hero here in Ordway,” said DeHerrera.

Close to 16 million people from the United State served in World War II. There are now less than 200 thousand of those veterans still alive.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 2

Louie
4d ago

Rest well, sir. Thank you for your service. I’m sure my Dad greeted you when you came through the pearly gates.

Reply
4
Related
KKTV

Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

100-foot-long mural shows history of Pueblo’s oldest hospital

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The community is being invited to see a 100-foot-long mural completed along the Arkansas River Levee that details the 140-year history of Pueblo’s oldest medical institution, Saint Mary-Corwin Hospital. Pueblo-based muralist, Shannon Palmer, better known as ‘deadhand,’ finished her largest mural to date and is inviting the community to see the mural’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ordway, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO

Parkview Health System in Pueblo set to join UCHealth in 2023

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the organizations signed a letter of intent (LOI) for Parkview to join UCHealth in 2023. The LOI, which was signed on Oct. 7, states both organizations are committed to continuing and strengthening the healthcare services currently offered in Pueblo and throughout Southern Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

UCHealth and Pueblo hospital announce deal

A day after UCHealth Memorial Hospital CEO Joel Yuhas gave Colorado Springs City Council a 10-year progress report on UCHealth's takeover of the city-owned hospital, a Pueblo hospital announced its own deal with UCHealth. Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the two entities have signed a letter of intent for...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Family of Pueblo man still without answers one year after his murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It has been one year since Rudy Baca was shot and killed in a Pueblo alley. His family and the police are still searching for answers about what happened that October night. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
Westword

Look Out Below! Pueblo Developer Uses Drones to Film Homeless for TikTok Videos

Early last month, a new TikTok account called bad2thedrone began posting videos filmed with a drone that captured homeless individuals living outdoors in Pueblo. The videos showed people living in tents in areas surrounded by trees, hanging outside of convenience stores and resting on park benches — people who were often caught on film responding to the drone.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#War#Catholic Church
KKTV

Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Response teams with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recovered a submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday. The sheriff’s office is reporting no one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The incident happened at the North Shore Marina. Crews with the Dive Team and Search and Rescue along with deputies helped get the truck out of the lake.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Information sought 1 year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are once again hoping the public can help with the case. On Friday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7, 2021 in an alley close to the 900 block of East 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
KKTV

SWAT team arrests two teenagers in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members arrested two armed teenagers in east Pueblo County Wednesday night. Deputies responded when the 17-year-old male and 14-year-old female, who were reported as runaways on Monday, were reportedly seen in the 33000 block of East Highway 96. Deputies said...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO CITY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo SWAT team arrests runaway teens who stole guns and ammunition

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two teens were arrested in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday night, Oct. 5, after they were found in a stolen tent with ammunition and multiple guns. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded Wednesday evening to the 33000 block of East Highway 96, looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy