Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Residents encouraged to participate in Plymouth Forward survey

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Plymouth residents are encouraged to help city leaders develop the next Comprehensive Plan for 2040 by filling out the Plymouth Forward input survey. The Comprehensive Plan reflects the long-term vision of Plymouth residents. It also addresses problems the city faces and what solutions work best for the community.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart High School hosts Track or Treat October 30

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart High School is hosting a Track or Treat event at Rice Field on October 30. The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the high school's Freshman Division building, located at 1 Blazer Boulevard in Elkhart. While this is a free event, food from...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Free Dia de los Muertos concert at the Morris October 30

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert for Dia de los Muertos at 3 p.m. on October 30. The concert features mariachi opera singer Vanessa Alonzo and traditional Mexican trio, Trio Chapultepec, alongside the South Bend orchestra. A community celebration will take place...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend seeks resident input on website redesign

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders are looking to make the South Bend website more user-friendly. A survey from the city, which can be found here, aims to help with the redesign. The survey should take roughly three minutes to complete. Five survey respondents will be chosen at random to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15

GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Hall of Fame celebrates nine new inductees

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The South Bend Alumni Association formally inducted nine new people into the South Bend Hall of Fame Tuesday night. The 35th annual banquet was held at the Century Center in South Bend where nine new names and their legacy’s will now forever live on in the South Bend Community Hall of Fame.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Harrison Elementary School receives grant from Dick's Sporting Goods

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Kids at South Bend's Harrison Elementary School will soon have several new after school activities to keep them busy thanks to a donation from the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation. The school was given $20,000 to bolster its sports programs. Before the donation, the school was only...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College introduces first mascot in school history

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has a brand-new mascot!. Since the school opened in 1894, GC athletics has been without an official mascot. While Goshen stuck with an unofficial mascot for the 2021-2022 season, the athletic department announced that an official mascot would be coming for 2022-2023. The mascot was...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
BREMEN, IN
abc57.com

Voter registration closes Tuesday, early voting begins Wednesday in Indiana

One injured in shooting at the Quality Inn in Roseland, suspect... Indiana Republican Party files lawsuit against St. Joseph County... Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources. Unsettled weather starting late Tuesday. Notre Dame defeats BYU in Shamrock Series game. Sunny and 70 Monday; rain midweek. Annual Michiana Chili...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind., --- October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a local domestic violence survivor is now working to spread the word about resources available in LaGrange County and across Michiana. “Realizing that what happened to me wasn’t in vein and that I should use it to take...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Fire Department responds to two fires early Sunday morning

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials responded to multiple fires early Sunday morning, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. Firefighters were first dispatched to a structure fire on Ohio Street around 3:30 a.m. While extinguishing this fire, crews were called to a separate structure fire on East Homer Street around...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

