abc57.com
Residents encouraged to participate in Plymouth Forward survey
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Plymouth residents are encouraged to help city leaders develop the next Comprehensive Plan for 2040 by filling out the Plymouth Forward input survey. The Comprehensive Plan reflects the long-term vision of Plymouth residents. It also addresses problems the city faces and what solutions work best for the community.
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
abc57.com
Elkhart High School hosts Track or Treat October 30
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart High School is hosting a Track or Treat event at Rice Field on October 30. The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the high school's Freshman Division building, located at 1 Blazer Boulevard in Elkhart. While this is a free event, food from...
abc57.com
Free Dia de los Muertos concert at the Morris October 30
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert for Dia de los Muertos at 3 p.m. on October 30. The concert features mariachi opera singer Vanessa Alonzo and traditional Mexican trio, Trio Chapultepec, alongside the South Bend orchestra. A community celebration will take place...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs getting larger LED video board, new auxiliary board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs announced new LED displays will be installed at Four Winds Field for the 2023 season. The main video display will be approximately 38 feet high by 75 feet wide and will use 1.1 million pixels. The original display was 23 feet high by 54 feet wide.
abc57.com
Learn about healthy eating, vegan organizations at Michiana VegFest October 23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Michiana VegFest 2022 returns to South Bend on October 23 at the Century Center. This free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features speakers, cooking demos, and products focused on the vegan lifestyle. “VegFest is a chance to spotlight the...
abc57.com
City of South Bend seeks resident input on website redesign
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders are looking to make the South Bend website more user-friendly. A survey from the city, which can be found here, aims to help with the redesign. The survey should take roughly three minutes to complete. Five survey respondents will be chosen at random to...
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
abc57.com
Sounds of the '60s Music Event benefitting Food Bank to be held October 29
ELKHART, Ind. - A music event benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be held on October 29 at the Omega Event Center in Elkhart. The Sounds of the '60s Music Event is a fundraiser for the Food Bank and the Trey Gray Foundation for Huntington's Disease. Guests are...
abc57.com
South Bend Hall of Fame celebrates nine new inductees
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The South Bend Alumni Association formally inducted nine new people into the South Bend Hall of Fame Tuesday night. The 35th annual banquet was held at the Century Center in South Bend where nine new names and their legacy’s will now forever live on in the South Bend Community Hall of Fame.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
abc57.com
Harrison Elementary School receives grant from Dick's Sporting Goods
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Kids at South Bend's Harrison Elementary School will soon have several new after school activities to keep them busy thanks to a donation from the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation. The school was given $20,000 to bolster its sports programs. Before the donation, the school was only...
abc57.com
Goshen College introduces first mascot in school history
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has a brand-new mascot!. Since the school opened in 1894, GC athletics has been without an official mascot. While Goshen stuck with an unofficial mascot for the 2021-2022 season, the athletic department announced that an official mascot would be coming for 2022-2023. The mascot was...
abc57.com
Controversy over transgender educational document in New Prairie School Corporation
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. – A picture of a document posted on Facebook, meant to provide education on gender—including being transgender—caused parents and community members to express their concern and—in some cases—outrage. “Kids don’t need to learn this at school. It’s rather revolting,” one person commented....
abc57.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
abc57.com
Voter registration closes Tuesday, early voting begins Wednesday in Indiana
One injured in shooting at the Quality Inn in Roseland, suspect... Indiana Republican Party files lawsuit against St. Joseph County... Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources. Unsettled weather starting late Tuesday. Notre Dame defeats BYU in Shamrock Series game. Sunny and 70 Monday; rain midweek. Annual Michiana Chili...
abc57.com
Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind., --- October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a local domestic violence survivor is now working to spread the word about resources available in LaGrange County and across Michiana. “Realizing that what happened to me wasn’t in vein and that I should use it to take...
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
abc57.com
Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
abc57.com
Michigan City Fire Department responds to two fires early Sunday morning
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials responded to multiple fires early Sunday morning, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. Firefighters were first dispatched to a structure fire on Ohio Street around 3:30 a.m. While extinguishing this fire, crews were called to a separate structure fire on East Homer Street around...
