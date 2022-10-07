ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering names new city manager

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drfHb_0iQ7222B00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering has announced who will become the city’s seventh city manager.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication

According to the City of Kettering, current city manager Mark Schwieterman announced his retirement earlier in 2022. He has spent over three decades in public service with the city of Kettering and took up the role of city manager in 2006.

Springfield firefighter returns home after serious injury

He will continue to operate as city manager until December 31.

On December 12, incoming manager Matt Greeson will begin the transition of leadership, the city said. On January 1, 2023, Greeson will take over as Kettering’s seventh city manager.

I am honored that Kettering’s Mayor and City Council are providing me the opportunity to serve as the City’s seventh city manager. Kettering is a vibrant and friendly city known for its safety, inclusivity, innovation, economic vitality and natural beauty. I am excited to work collaboratively with Council, City employees, residents and the business community as we advance the many important initiatives already underway, along with new possibilities. My family will soon call Kettering home, and with that comes a strong commitment to this community and a vested interest in providing the best quality of life and environment in which our residents and businesses can thrive.

Future City Manager Matt Greeson
When the Miami Valley could see frost this weekend

Greeson has served publicly in various positions and states before now. He currently serves as manager of Worthington, Ohio. Prior to that, he served as a deputy city manager in Volusia County, Florida.

The City of Kettering selected Greeson from a national collection of candidates with the help of Slavin Management Consultants, the release said.

Ohio elementary students petition to change trick or treat date

“It is City Council’s goal to ensure that Kettering’s next city manager brings outstanding, proven leadership skills to the position to continue the level of service at which residents and businesses are accustomed,” said Mayor Peggy Lehner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton city manager to remain as DCDC director

An effort to remove Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd as executive director of the Dayton Community Development Corporation failed to gain momentum at Monday night’s DCDC board meeting. The board tabled a motion on the terms of the interlocal agreement and it will be revisited at a future meeting.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Light Ohio Blue: Montgomery County agencies take 1st place

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Represent! Two Montgomery County law first responder agencies took first place in Light Ohio Blue’s first responder photo challenge. The photo challenge began on September 11 and ran through September 30. During this time, people could view the photos of first responder vehicles and vote for their favorite […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Florida State
City
Kettering, OH
City
Worthington, OH
State
Ohio State
Kettering, OH
Sports
Kettering, OH
Government
City
Springfield, OH
City
Florida, OH
WDTN

Construction complete: New lanes open on US-35

“An efficient infrastructure network is essential for economic growth in the Dayton region,” stated Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “US 35 is a key artery between downtown Dayton and Ohio’s largest single-site employer, WPAFB.”
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Lehner
WDTN

Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment to construct electric vehicles and components […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Miami Valley#Retirement#Mayor
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
wnewsj.com

Two properties on same street being transformed in Wilmington

Three parcels down from where a vacant, blighted house on South Wall Street was being razed Monday there is a new house under construction on land where another vacant residential structure was previously demolished through the Clinton County Land Bank program. This construction site is one of 41 Clinton County Land Bank transformed properties, according to the “Our Progress” page on the Land Bank’s website, which features ‘Before’ and ‘After’ photos. There are 17 Land Bank-owned properties around the county currently available for purchase, the website stated Monday.
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
TROY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy