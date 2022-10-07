ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Recall alert: Target recalls nearly 13K tea kettles amid fire, burn risks

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Edoa_0iQ71peY00

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Target Corp. on Thursday recalled about 12,800 tea kettles sold nationwide after fielding more than two dozen functionality complaints, at least one of which resulted in a stovetop fire.

According to the recall notice, issued in conjunction with the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission, the paint on the bottom of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles can chip, posing a fire hazard. Meanwhile, the handle can break and the spout can leak, posing burn risks.

The affected 1.75-quart, stainless steel kettles have Item No. 324-03-7894 printed on the kettle’s hang tag.

The recalled kettles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $35 each.

To date, the retailer has fielded 27 reports of tea kettle incidents, including the kettles leaking and wobbling on the stovetop while in use; the handle grip breaking off; and the paint on the bottom of the kettle chipping and/or melting. No injuries have been linked to the recalled items.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the tea kettle by mail.

Consumers may contact Target by calling 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT daily or online at https://help.target.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Say Goodbye To Pesky Stains With These Fast-Acting Teeth Whitening Strips While They’re on Major Sale

If you’ve looked in the mirror lately and said, “I wish my teeth were whiter,” then you might be interested in an at-home teeth whitening treatment. Honestly, one of the main reasons I don’t even bother with professional whitening treatments is because I don’t have time to sit in a waiting room for hours at the dentist’s office.  With that said, I’ve been on the hunt for a high-quality teeth whitening treatment that not only yields professional grade results, but can be done from the comfort of my own home on my own time—and Crest’s 3D Whitestrips are on sale now...
SHOPPING
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
193K+
Followers
133K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy