4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Explore Ypsilanti at this craft store’s second annual scavenger hunt
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Puzzle lovers and creatives alike can build a mascot and explore Ypsilanti at a second annual scavenger hunt hosted by a local crafting store. SCRAP Creative Reuse, 4567 Washtenaw Ave., will be hosting its second annual Reuse Road Rally from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
See aerial photos of human chain moving 2K+ books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch opens in November, hundreds of hands will have helped stock its shelves. On Saturday, Oct. 8, an estimated more than 400 volunteers showed up to pass books and other materials one by one down a human chain along Harris Road in Superior Township, carefully shepherding them from their current home at a tiny library location in a nearby fire station to the new Superior branch.
YouthQuest Halloween events will be open to the public this year
FLINT, MI – YouthQuest is hosting four Halloween events that are each open to the public this year. Each of the three events will be held at local schools on Oct. 17, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Halloween (Oct. 31).
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
5 haunted houses to visit in mid-Michigan during the Halloween season
With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, these are five must-visit haunted houses in mid-Michigan to bring your friends and family to enjoy. Here’s a look at and description of the five haunted houses in Genesee County and the surrounding area, in no particular order:
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
Ann Arbor’s new curbless-design State Street opens to traffic
ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s first curbless street is now open to vehicle traffic. As the first phase of a major State Street redesign and rebuild winds down, the Downtown Development Authority announced the street’s reopening Saturday, Oct. 8, after four months of construction. Crews...
Gunman robs downtown Ann Arbor T-Mobile store in middle of day
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are investigating a brazen armed robbery that occurred in the middle of the day in downtown Ann Arbor Monday afternoon. Police were called shortly after 2:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to the T-Mobile store located at 200 E. Washington Street in downtown Ann Arbor for a reported armed robbery that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
264 acres once donated to conservation group now for sale in Washtenaw County. Here’s why
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A decommissioned sand and gravel quarry in rural Washtenaw County near Ann Arbor, donated to a wetlands conservation group and once considered as an option for the organization’s headquarters, is now for sale on the open market. Stoneco, the operator of the mine, donated the...
Man accused of killing woman in Ann Arbor to undergo competency evaluation
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of killing his neighbor in her downtown Ann Arbor apartment has been referred to state doctors to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial. Keith Brent Kwiecinski was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation at the state’s Center for...
Challenger seeks to unseat 1 of 2 incumbents on Washtenaw Community College board
ANN ARBOR, MI - One challenger is seeking to unseat one of the two incumbents running on the Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees this fall. The non-partisan election this Nov. 8 in Washtenaw County pits three people against each other for two seats. Angela Davis and William Milliken, Jr....
Use an app at new ‘smart’ laundromat in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti has a new place to get clothes squeaky clean. House of Laundry, 2265 Ellsworth Road, Ypsilanti, boasts 19 washers, 19 dryers and the “newest technology in the area for machines,” said owner AJ Furrah. Machines take credit, debit and coins, as well as have...
Jackson could spend $6.8 million resurfacing three roads next year
JACKSON, MI – Road construction projects totaling $6.3 million could be coming to Jackson next year. At a regular meeting Sept. 27, Jackson City Council unanimously approved requests to establish public hearings on three local street construction projects. Potentially parts of Wildwood Avenue, Wisner Street and Pearl Street could see improvements, according to a memo to city council.
Stand-alone Taco Bell coming to Milan in 2023
MILAN, MI – A new, stand-alone Taco Bell is being built from the ground up in Milan with plans to debut sometime in April 2023 at 1180 Dexter St. The new location is right next to the current location at 1206 Dexter St, near a KFC and Mobil gas station.
Meet the candidates for Michigan’s new 45th District House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County residents will help pick who they want to have a seat on a newly-drawn Michigan House of Representatives position. Voters will see a familiar face, as well as a newcomer on their ballot for the Nov. 8 general election for District 45′s state representative. This includes State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who is in her second term in the former 65th District, as well as Democrat Ron Hawkins of Battle Creek.
Pets of the week: Sundance loves to go for walks. Felicia is calm and quiet
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Sundance is a happy, black and white American Staffordshire mix who came in as a stray. He is 3-years-old and gets along with most of his canine neighbors. Sundance knows some basic...
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
Central-Whittier campus demolition to be considered by Flint Board of Education
FLINT, MI – The Flint Board of Education will vote on the possible demolition of the Flint Central and Whitter campus, a long-awaited decision that the community has anticipated since its closure in 2009. The board vote will take place at the Board Committee of the Whole meeting at...
Dexter to host information session on $8.4M public safety facility bond proposal
DEXTER, MI - This November, Dexter voters will decide the fate of an $8.4-million bond proposal funding the renovation or replacement of its 1950s-era fire station. To give them a chance to learn more about that choice, officials are hosting a public information session for residents. The meeting will take...
Flint awarded $4 million in public safety-related grant funding
FLINT, MI -- The City of Flint has received $4 million in new grant funding for two public safety-related programs, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Tuesday, Oct. 11. The grants include $1.5 million from the Department of Justice for a Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative and $2.5 million from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
