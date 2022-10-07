ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

See aerial photos of human chain moving 2K+ books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch opens in November, hundreds of hands will have helped stock its shelves. On Saturday, Oct. 8, an estimated more than 400 volunteers showed up to pass books and other materials one by one down a human chain along Harris Road in Superior Township, carefully shepherding them from their current home at a tiny library location in a nearby fire station to the new Superior branch.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor's new curbless-design State Street opens to traffic

ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s first curbless street is now open to vehicle traffic. As the first phase of a major State Street redesign and rebuild winds down, the Downtown Development Authority announced the street’s reopening Saturday, Oct. 8, after four months of construction. Crews...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Gunman robs downtown Ann Arbor T-Mobile store in middle of day

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are investigating a brazen armed robbery that occurred in the middle of the day in downtown Ann Arbor Monday afternoon. Police were called shortly after 2:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to the T-Mobile store located at 200 E. Washington Street in downtown Ann Arbor for a reported armed robbery that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Use an app at new 'smart' laundromat in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti has a new place to get clothes squeaky clean. House of Laundry, 2265 Ellsworth Road, Ypsilanti, boasts 19 washers, 19 dryers and the “newest technology in the area for machines,” said owner AJ Furrah. Machines take credit, debit and coins, as well as have...
YPSILANTI, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson could spend $6.8 million resurfacing three roads next year

JACKSON, MI – Road construction projects totaling $6.3 million could be coming to Jackson next year. At a regular meeting Sept. 27, Jackson City Council unanimously approved requests to establish public hearings on three local street construction projects. Potentially parts of Wildwood Avenue, Wisner Street and Pearl Street could see improvements, according to a memo to city council.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Meet the candidates for Michigan's new 45th District House seat

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County residents will help pick who they want to have a seat on a newly-drawn Michigan House of Representatives position. Voters will see a familiar face, as well as a newcomer on their ballot for the Nov. 8 general election for District 45′s state representative. This includes State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who is in her second term in the former 65th District, as well as Democrat Ron Hawkins of Battle Creek.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint awarded $4 million in public safety-related grant funding

FLINT, MI -- The City of Flint has received $4 million in new grant funding for two public safety-related programs, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Tuesday, Oct. 11. The grants include $1.5 million from the Department of Justice for a Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative and $2.5 million from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
FLINT, MI
