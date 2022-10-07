Read full article on original website
Bidenremorseisreal
4d ago
Because he is a great governor who has emergency crews, generators, pumps and emergency services set up before the hurricane even hit. Even Biden said "What the governor's done is pretty remarkable," Biden said when asked about DeSantis’s response to the storm. “I think he’s done a good job.”
Sandra Laberge
4d ago
Do you realize those two voted No on the money for Florida Check it out and it was Biden who stationed fema etc check it out
Hawkeyelady13
4d ago
Rick Scott did what? Oh, beg for more $$$$I wonder how he voted for other hurricane relief packages- or one that would have benefited his own state….
Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Rubio sounds off on migrants suing DeSantis: 'They're not even here legally'
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that America is seeing mass migration as the crisis at the border worsens and took sharp aim at migrants who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard. SEN. MARCO RUBIO: People came into this...
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Pollster calls Charlie Crist ‘defanged’ after Florida survey shows him badly trailing DeSantis
A pollster called Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist "defanged" after a survey showed him badly trailing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey showed Crist trailing DeSantis by an 11-point percentage, so Brad Coker attempted to explain why the Democratic challenger is losing. The survey was conducted...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Whoopi Goldberg says 'there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden' as 'The View' hosts list potential 2024 picks
"The View" hosts discussed President Biden's comments from his "60 Minutes" interview about not fully committing to running for re-election on Tuesday, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that "there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden." "The second you announce a run, you’re ahead of yourself. You're focused on everything else....
Oops! President Joe Biden Accidentally Drops F-Bomb On Live Mic While Joking With Florida Mayor
President Joe Biden was caught on tape accidentally dropping an f-bomb! The flub occurred when the 79-year-old was chatting privately with Florida mayor Ray Murphy while still wearing a live microphone. Article continues below advertisement. The President is currently in Florida to discuss relief efforts with Gov. Ron DeSantis after...
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Democratic ex-cop Demings closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida.
Ben Domenech rips Biden for 'unpresidential' moment during Florida visit: 'Feels threatened' by DeSantis
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech slammed President Biden for his "unpresidential" Florida visit, after he tried pushing his green energy and was caught cursing in a hot mic moment while assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Domenech joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the president's visit following the Category 4 storm, arguing it appeared Biden felt "threatened" by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis to face trial for suspension of prosecutor who defied abortion ban law
Andrew Warren, a Democrat, sued Florida governor for suspension after saying he would not enforce new 15-week abortion law
TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?
If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
How Ron DeSantis Blew Up Black-Held Congressional Districts and May Have Broken Florida Law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Florida governor’s race debate between DeSantis, Crist rescheduled
The televised debate between Florida gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 24. The original debate between DeSantis, Florida’s Republican governor, and Democratic challenger Crist, a former governor and former U.S. representative, was slated for Wednesday, Oct. 12, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
DeSantis rejects $175 million in projects in latest brush with state lawmakers
TALLAHASSEE — The $2.5 million that a panel of lawmakers granted last month to the West Klosterman Preservation Group was supposed to save the 14 acres of untouched forest in Pinellas County from development. But the grant was killed along with financial pledges for scores of other projects across...
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
