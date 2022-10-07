ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 144

Bidenremorseisreal
4d ago

Because he is a great governor who has emergency crews, generators, pumps and emergency services set up before the hurricane even hit. Even Biden said "What the governor's done is pretty remarkable," Biden said when asked about DeSantis’s response to the storm. “I think he’s done a good job.”

Reply(19)
50
Sandra Laberge
4d ago

Do you realize those two voted No on the money for Florida Check it out and it was Biden who stationed fema etc check it out

Reply(4)
22
Hawkeyelady13
4d ago

Rick Scott did what? Oh, beg for more $$$$I wonder how he voted for other hurricane relief packages- or one that would have benefited his own state….

Reply
11
Related
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rick Scott
The Independent

‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationalization#National Polls#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Republicans#Economist Yougov#Responde
Fox News

Ben Domenech rips Biden for 'unpresidential' moment during Florida visit: 'Feels threatened' by DeSantis

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech slammed President Biden for his "unpresidential" Florida visit, after he tried pushing his green energy and was caught cursing in a hot mic moment while assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Domenech joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the president's visit following the Category 4 storm, arguing it appeared Biden felt "threatened" by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?

If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tampa Bay Times

Florida governor’s race debate between DeSantis, Crist rescheduled

The televised debate between Florida gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 24. The original debate between DeSantis, Florida’s Republican governor, and Democratic challenger Crist, a former governor and former U.S. representative, was slated for Wednesday, Oct. 12, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy