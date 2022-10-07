ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eaglecountryonline.com

Burlington Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in Oct. 4 Crash

Briannah Pyles succumbed to her injuries last Friday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A 19-year-old from Burlington has died from injuries sustained in a crash last week in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced today the passing of Briannah Pyles.
BURLINGTON, KY
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Two Vehicle Crash at US 33 and 188 with Rollover

FAIRFIELD – Emergency squads have reported a two-vehicle crash in the area of 188 and Mill park road around 1:15 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, the two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of the Ohio State highway patrol on 188 and one vehicle has rolled over. It is unsure if anyone is hurt at this time, but several emergency vehicles have been dispatched.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
MILFORD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Weekend Crash in Carroll County

Two Freightliners were involved in the crash on I-71. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an injury accident in Carroll County. The crash took place on Saturday on Interstate 71 near the 44-mile marker. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Freightliner semi was slowing in the...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
shelbycountypost.com

Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.

The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WRBI Radio

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora

— The identity of the victim of last Thursday’s deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on US 50 in Aurora has been released by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. 39-year-old Brian Brown was a resident of the nearby Heart House homeless shelter. That accident remains under investigation. (Original story...
WISH-TV

Wayne County patrolman hit by suspected drunk driver

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The police vehicle of an on-duty patrolman with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was hit Saturday night by a driver police say was heavily intoxicated, the sheriff said Monday. Taylor Scalf, 28, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior...
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
NORTH VERNON, IN
wnewsj.com

1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured

BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
korncountry.com

Local man arrested for DUI after crashing vehicle into house

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man was arrested on Thursday night after crashing his van into a home while several times over the legal alcohol limit. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded at 10:35 p.m. to the house in the 300 block of Hege Avenue. When officers arrived, they observed that the van driven by Robert R. Kettler Jr., 50, of Columbus, had crashed into a residence and collapsed the porch roof.
COLUMBUS, IN

