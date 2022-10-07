Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Burlington Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in Oct. 4 Crash
Briannah Pyles succumbed to her injuries last Friday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A 19-year-old from Burlington has died from injuries sustained in a crash last week in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced today the passing of Briannah Pyles.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two Vehicle Crash at US 33 and 188 with Rollover
FAIRFIELD – Emergency squads have reported a two-vehicle crash in the area of 188 and Mill park road around 1:15 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, the two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of the Ohio State highway patrol on 188 and one vehicle has rolled over. It is unsure if anyone is hurt at this time, but several emergency vehicles have been dispatched.
WLWT 5
A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Weekend Crash in Carroll County
Two Freightliners were involved in the crash on I-71. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an injury accident in Carroll County. The crash took place on Saturday on Interstate 71 near the 44-mile marker. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Freightliner semi was slowing in the...
shelbycountypost.com
Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.
The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
WLWT 5
Crash is blocking multiple lanes of traffic and causing long delays on I-71 in Mason
MASON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes and causing long delays along northbound I-71 at Kings Mills Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic along the interstate in Mason, Tuesday afternoon.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora
— The identity of the victim of last Thursday’s deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on US 50 in Aurora has been released by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. 39-year-old Brian Brown was a resident of the nearby Heart House homeless shelter. That accident remains under investigation. (Original story...
WISH-TV
Wayne County patrolman hit by suspected drunk driver
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The police vehicle of an on-duty patrolman with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was hit Saturday night by a driver police say was heavily intoxicated, the sheriff said Monday. Taylor Scalf, 28, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior...
korncountry.com
North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
WLWT 5
Hamilton mailman helps police track down suspect in crash and shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two men are dead after a series of bizarre events that began with a crash and ended with one man being shot to death by police. The crash was between two cars on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. Witnesses said they saw something unusual right away with...
wnewsj.com
1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured
BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
3-week-old boy admitted to ICU after being assaulted by father, sheriff says
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County infant has traumatic injuries across his body, and authorities say his father is to blame. Cameron Rush is charged with child endangerment and felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Sherriff Robert Leahy did not describe how...
Father charged after 3-month-old found to have multiple fractures, taken to ICU
A Batavia father was charged after his 3-month-old baby boy was brought to the hospital with several fractures.
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
korncountry.com
Local man arrested for DUI after crashing vehicle into house
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man was arrested on Thursday night after crashing his van into a home while several times over the legal alcohol limit. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded at 10:35 p.m. to the house in the 300 block of Hege Avenue. When officers arrived, they observed that the van driven by Robert R. Kettler Jr., 50, of Columbus, had crashed into a residence and collapsed the porch roof.
