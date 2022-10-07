Read full article on original website
Auburn police investigate shooting on Turner Street
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
WMTW
Money found at scene after shots fired in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities are investigating after a fight led to shots being fired in Portland Monday evening. Police were called to Washburn Avenue at John Street around 8 p.m. on reports of a gun being fired. A car spotted leaving the scene was stopped, and those inside were...
Portland police investigate two overnight burglaries
PORTLAND, Maine — Two Portland homes were burglarized Sunday night into early Monday while residents were asleep inside. The two homes are located in the same neighborhood, with one on Dirigo Street and one on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Monday afternoon.
wabi.tv
Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
wgan.com
Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field
Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
WMTW
Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
wgan.com
Silver Alert issued for Kennebec County man with cognitive issues
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kennebec County man. 71-year-old Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seen on foot leaving a residence on Tower Road in Vienna on Thursday. He had plans to go to Winthrop but has not been seen by family since. Police say Holmes has...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
Crews respond to tractor-trailer on top of pickup truck in Poland
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — Poland Fire Rescue and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 26 and Spring Water Road in Poland at about 9:49 a.m. Tuesday. The crash involves a FedEx tractor-trailer that rolled...
Police investigating an early morning shooting near a school in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, the man called the Lewiston Police Department after he was shot in the stomach. Auburn police officers were able to...
wgan.com
One person injured after FedEx truck lands on top of vehicle
A FedEx truck ended up on top of a pickup truck after a multi-vehicle crash in Poland. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the pickup truck pulled in front of the FedEx truck around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on Route 26 near Route 122. The...
Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Issues Silver Alert For Missing 71-Year-Old
According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 71-year-old man. Moss said that the man, Michael Holmes of Vienna, hasn't ben seen since Thursday as he was on foot and leaving...
MAINE CRASH: A FedEx Semitruck Flips Over & Lands on Top of a Pickup Truck
According to WGME 13 a crash Tuesday morning in Poland, Maine resulted in a semitruck landing on top of a Ford pickup truck. WGME reports that the crash happened at about 9:50 Tuesday morning on a section of Route 26 in Poland near Route 122. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office...
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
wgan.com
Positive COVID test leads to delay in trial of Stockton Springs mom charged in son’s death
The trial of a Stockton Springs woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old son is on pause due to a case of COVID-19. Jessica Trefethen’s jury trial began Wednesday at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast, but it’s now on hold after a prosecutor tested positive for COVID.
WGME
Fire rekindles at home in Buckfield
BUCKFIELD (WGME) -- A fire that rekindled in Oxford County is now out. Crews were called back to the home on Turner Street in Buckfield after flames started back up around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire started at the home around 11 p.m. Monday. The Bucksfield Fire Department said that...
WGME
Maine mother on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
(BDN) -- A distraught Stockton Springs mother told police three days after her 3-year-old son died that she did not cause his injuries and that she had no idea what killed him. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at the Waldo Judicial Center for the depraved indifference murder of her...
wabi.tv
Maine artifact hunter rescued after spending a cold night in the woods
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man from the town of Mexico was found safely early Saturday morning after getting lost while looking for artifacts. Game Wardens say the 90-year-old man left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements.
WGME
Police seize 'significant amount' of drugs from Maine home
BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
