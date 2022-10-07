ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Money found at scene after shots fired in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities are investigating after a fight led to shots being fired in Portland Monday evening. Police were called to Washburn Avenue at John Street around 8 p.m. on reports of a gun being fired. A car spotted leaving the scene was stopped, and those inside were...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police investigate two overnight burglaries

PORTLAND, Maine — Two Portland homes were burglarized Sunday night into early Monday while residents were asleep inside. The two homes are located in the same neighborhood, with one on Dirigo Street and one on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Monday afternoon.
PORTLAND, ME
Augusta, ME
Augusta, ME
wabi.tv

Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
AUBURN, ME
wgan.com

Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field

Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to tractor-trailer on top of pickup truck in Poland

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — Poland Fire Rescue and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 26 and Spring Water Road in Poland at about 9:49 a.m. Tuesday. The crash involves a FedEx tractor-trailer that rolled...
wgan.com

One person injured after FedEx truck lands on top of vehicle

A FedEx truck ended up on top of a pickup truck after a multi-vehicle crash in Poland. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the pickup truck pulled in front of the FedEx truck around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on Route 26 near Route 122. The...
POLAND, ME
Z107.3

Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?

I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
WGME

Fire rekindles at home in Buckfield

BUCKFIELD (WGME) -- A fire that rekindled in Oxford County is now out. Crews were called back to the home on Turner Street in Buckfield after flames started back up around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire started at the home around 11 p.m. Monday. The Bucksfield Fire Department said that...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Maine artifact hunter rescued after spending a cold night in the woods

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man from the town of Mexico was found safely early Saturday morning after getting lost while looking for artifacts. Game Wardens say the 90-year-old man left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
WGME

Police seize 'significant amount' of drugs from Maine home

BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
BUCKSPORT, ME

