Missing Dallas mom’s remains found and identified 2 years after she disappeared
DALLAS (TCD) -- Officials have reportedly positively identified the remains of a missing woman who disappeared in 2020. According to KDFW-TV, 25-year-old Mercedes Clement was last seen Oct. 11, 2020, at the Koko Apartment Complex in Dallas walking with a man. Surveillance footage at the apartment building reportedly did not capture several hours from that evening.
A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say
Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition. Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9. But he never got the chance. Three days...
Police investigating after quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth leaves 4 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth that left four dead on Friday night. A spokesperson with the Fort Worth Police Department said that on Oct. 7, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Jessamine St. in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, officers found four victims inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Three of them were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth was rushed to the hospital for treatment.The fourth victim did not survive and died at the hospital.Detectives said they believe that the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery that involved drugs. Multiple weapons used in the shooting were found at the scene and have been seized by police.No suspects have been named so far, but witnesses reported that at least one was seen driving away in a grey Dodge Challenger. The investigation is ongoing.
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
Remains identified as Dallas woman who vanished a year ago
Remains found in Dallas County last month have now been identified as those of a 26-year-old woman who vanished more than a year ago.
