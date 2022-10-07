ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Coroner identifies 2 Las Vegas locals killed in mass stabbing on the Strip

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
Two people slain in an apparently "unprovoked" stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip have been identified.

Police say eight people were stabbed, and two of them are dead. They've since been identified by the Clark County coroner as 47-year-old Brent Hallett and Maris DiGiovanni, 30. Both are Las Vegas locals.

The remaining six victims were hospitalized on Friday, and three are said to be in critical condition. Witnesses told KTNV multiple of the victims are showgirls who pose for photos with tourists on the Strip.

Family and friends of Maris Digiovanni
Maris Digiovanni, 30, has been identified as one of the two Las Vegas locals killed in an apparently unprovoked mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

'THAT COULD HAVE BEEN US': Performers shaken following mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested in connection with the attack that started shortly before noon on Thursday, outside of the Wynn.

"It appears unprovoked," said James LaRochelle, deputy chief with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said of the attack . "There is no altercation beforehand."

Police say Barrios was arrested minutes after the attack. He was booked into jail for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

WHAT THEY SAW: Witness videos show scene on Las Vegas Strip after man kills 2 people, injures 6 in mass stabbing

Investigators are interviewing scores of witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage of the attack, police said.

Barrios is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

