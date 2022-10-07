ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic rolls into Astana semifinals

No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia overwhelmed Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.

Djokovic won 85.3 percent of the points on his first serve (29 of 34) and converted three of five break chances in the 88-minute victory. Up next is No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, a 6-1, 6-1 winner against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. Djokovic is 6-4 against Medvedev.

The other semifinal pits No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece against No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia. Both advanced in straight sets, with Tsitsipas winning 7-6 (8), 6-3 against No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Rublev cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over France’s Adrian Mannarino.

Japan Open Tennis Championships

No. 4 seed Frances Tiafoe moved into the semifinals in Tokyo with a solid 6-0, 6-4 win against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Tiafoe will face South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon, who also posted a bagel with a 6-3, 6-0 defeat of Spain’s Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals. Tiafoe won his only previous meeting with Kwon in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics.

No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz advanced to the semifinals in a walkover after No. 5 Nick Kyrgios of Australia was forced to withdraw ahead of their match with a knee injury. Fritz will take on No. 7 Denis Shapovalov of Canada, who turned in a 6-4, 6-3 win against No. 9 Borna Coric of Croatia.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: