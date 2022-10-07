Chicago Fire sign midfielder Gaston Gimenez to new 3-year deal

The Chicago Fire signed midfielder Gaston Gimenez to a new three-year contract.

The deal announced Friday for the 31-year-old Paraguay international runs from Jan. 1, 2023 through the end of the 2025 season.

“Gaston is a talented player who is very important to the Club,” Fire sporting director Georg Heitz said in a news release. “His decision to restructure his contract to provide the team with more roster flexibility speaks volumes about his character and desire to win titles with the Fire.”

Gimenez has two assists in 22 matches (20 starts) this season. He has two goals and six assists in 65 games (59 starts) since making his MLS debut with Chicago in 2020.

–Field Level Media

