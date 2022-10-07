Read full article on original website
Medical professionals in Air Force get to practice skills in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Medical professionals in the U.S. Air Force from all over the United States get the chance to practice the skills they already know right here in Oklahoma. In a new partnership, Mercy hospitals in Oklahoma and the Air Force are teaming up, for reservists to get more medical practice during their time in the state. It is an opportunity for reservists to get more training and skills that they need to be effective in a deployed setting.
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
Stitt does not want rural Oklahoma to have arts, education or safety
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt just screwed over a large swath of the state with senseless vetoes thinking he has rural OK sewn up. The post Stitt does not want rural Oklahoma to have arts, education or safety appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State House District 84
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state House race for District 84, which covers part of Oklahoma County. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 84th House District.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
Oklahoma’s largest tribes back Joy Hofmeister for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s largest tribes are backing Joy Hofmeister for governor. The Democratic nominee and current state superintendent accepted their endorsement during an event in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Leaders who spoke with KOCO 5 believe this to be the first time the five largest tribes have joined together to support a single gubernatorial candidate.
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
Oklahoma class reintegrates by gender amid investigation of teacher's use of slur
TALIHINA, Okla. — An Oklahoma 5th-grade class is being reintegrated after being separated by gender. This comes about a month after an investigation was launched into the teacher's use of an anti-gay slur on a student. In September, Talihina parents Jonathon and Amber Stepp said a 5th-grade teacher encouraged...
Oklahoma Elections: What you need to know ahead of the 2022 elections
Oklahomans will head to the polls in about a month to make big decisions about the state's future. The midterm elections are Nov. 8 and big races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public instruction. We’ve put together a guide for everything you...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
Tribes urge Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal critical race theory law
Leaders of several Native American tribes are calling on Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal a bill that bans critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
Turkey shortage causes hefty prices for Oklahoma families ahead of holidays
With Thanksgiving around the corner, you might encounter an unexpected hiccup at the grocery store.
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
Abortion one of major motivators driving Oklahomans to vote in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — Abortion is one of the major motivators driving Oklahomans to vote this November. So, where do the candidates stand in one of the biggest races on Oklahoma ballots this midterm election?. KOCO 5 sat down with Republican Markwayne Mullin and Democrat Kendra Horn as they look...
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Oklahoma’s five largest tribes endorse Stitt’s opponent in race for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s five largest tribes said they’re endorsing Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent for the governor race. Leaders of the five tribes, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole are all expected to announce their endorsement for current state superintendent Joy Hofmeister for governor. It is...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Polling finds inflation is top issue influencing Oklahoma voter’s decisions
OKLAHOMA CITY — Polling by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated found that inflation is the number one issue influencing people’s decisions on who they plan to vote for. KOCO 5 wanted to hear from the Democrat and Republican candidates looking to fill Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seat on how they think the government should tackle inflation. Both the Republican, Markwayne Mullin, and the Democrat, Kendra Horn, agreed inflation is an issue nearly every Oklahoma voter is facing.
