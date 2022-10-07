ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 7

Related
KOCO

Medical professionals in Air Force get to practice skills in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Medical professionals in the U.S. Air Force from all over the United States get the chance to practice the skills they already know right here in Oklahoma. In a new partnership, Mercy hospitals in Oklahoma and the Air Force are teaming up, for reservists to get more medical practice during their time in the state. It is an opportunity for reservists to get more training and skills that they need to be effective in a deployed setting.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State House District 84

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state House race for District 84, which covers part of Oklahoma County. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 84th House District.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma’s largest tribes back Joy Hofmeister for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s largest tribes are backing Joy Hofmeister for governor. The Democratic nominee and current state superintendent accepted their endorsement during an event in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Leaders who spoke with KOCO 5 believe this to be the first time the five largest tribes have joined together to support a single gubernatorial candidate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Football Games#Navy#Nuf Neks
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
KOCO

Polling finds inflation is top issue influencing Oklahoma voter’s decisions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Polling by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated found that inflation is the number one issue influencing people’s decisions on who they plan to vote for. KOCO 5 wanted to hear from the Democrat and Republican candidates looking to fill Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seat on how they think the government should tackle inflation. Both the Republican, Markwayne Mullin, and the Democrat, Kendra Horn, agreed inflation is an issue nearly every Oklahoma voter is facing.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy