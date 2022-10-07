Read full article on original website
IFLScience
How Cold Is Outer Space?
Have you ever wondered what would happen if you were in space without protection? Aside from the obvious lack of oxygen and slowly choking, you will also be subjected to extreme temperatures which might not kill you altogether, but might make your final seconds in the universe very unpleasant. There...
Jaw-dropping photo shows Jupiter’s moon Europa like you’ve never seen it before
NASA has captured the highest-resolution photo of Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. The image, which NASA released last week, showcases over 93 by 125 miles of surface region on the moon. The space agency outlined exactly what we are able to see in the image in a post on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s website.
Watch 1 Billion Years of Shifting Tectonic Plates in 40 Mesmerizing Seconds
The tectonic plates that cover Earth like a jigsaw puzzle move about as fast as our fingernails grow, but over the course of a billion years that's enough to travel across the entire planet – as a fascinating video reveals. In one of the most complete models of tectonic...
IFLScience
It Worked! DART Changed Asteroid’s Orbit To Shorten It By 32 Minutes
Two weeks of observations of the Didymos/Dimorphos system have confirmed NASA’s DART mission has substantially changed Dimorphos’s orbit, the first time humans have changed the motion of a natural object in space and altered its orbit forever. The finding demonstrates that under the right circumstances, smashing a spacecraft...
Gizmodo
Close-Up Photo of Jupiter's Moon Europa Shows a Bizarre Surface
NASA’s Juno spacecraft took images of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa during a recent flyby. One of the photos—released this week by NASA—offers an intimate view of Europa’s surface features. Juno has orbited the gas giant Jupiter since 2016, but only recently has NASA diverted the...
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
IFLScience
Below Ancient Mars's Surface, Methane-Producing Bacteria Could Have Thrived
The question of life on Mars is an open one. One approach to provide insights is looking at the past of the Red Planet and estimating if and when it ever had conditions suitable for life. A new study states that in the distant past, the subsurface of Mars was habitable for microorganisms that feed on hydrogen and release methane – and if they existed, we might be in a very good position to find their traces.
IFLScience
1 Million-Year-Old DNA Hints At "Productive" Future For Melted Antarctica
The Earth, traditionally a planet known for having ice caps at either pole, is quickly shaking its cold reputation, as its snowiest regions heat up beyond recognition. That makes predicting the increasingly imminent results of global warming a top priority for scientists seeking to understand the future of the planet – and nowhere is that more important than down at the lily-white butt of the planet, Antarctica.
IFLScience
California Earthquakes Are Preceded By Magnetic Field Changes
Faint but significant magnetic field changes have been detected days before Californian earthquakes. It’s not quite the holy grail of seismology, but it could illuminate the path – if the work stands up to further testing, it could allow warnings that could greatly reduce lives lost. The researchers who found the signal acknowledge it’s not currently clear enough to enable these warnings, but that could change.
PHOTO: Huge ‘Titanboa Skeleton’ Spotted on Google Earth During Low Tide
What looked like a huge skeleton was found on Google Earth. A low tide revealed a giant “titanboa” skeleton, showing a terrifying huge snake. The skeleton was found in France. A clip of the finding was posted to TikTok, and has wigged out millions of viewers. “Hidden on...
IFLScience
Do Flying Fish Really Fly?
There are around 64 species of fish in the family Exocoetidae, colloquially referred to as “flying fish”. These saltwater fish are found in large numbers across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. In short, no, flying fish do not technically possess the ability for powered flight. What they have instead is the sophisticated ability to glide out of the water and maneuver their way across vast distances, transported by just wind and ocean currents.
CNET
Elon Musk Shares Wild Starlink Satellite Video of Rocket Burn
SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions, they're practically routine. "Oh look, another Falcon 9 launch. What's for lunch?" But sometimes we get a new perspective on a mission, and my excitement for rockets is renewed. On Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a remarkable look at a Falcon 9 second-stage deorbit burn.
hackernoon.com
The Motion of the Planet Neptune Had Become Very Erratic
It was on the first day of the New Year that the announcement was made, almost simultaneously from three observatories, that the motion of the planet Neptune, the outermost of all the planets that wheel about the sun, had become very erratic. H.G. Wells. English novelist, journalist, sociologist, and historian...
IFLScience
‘Sea Monsters’ Were Real Millions Of Years Ago. New Fossils Tell About Their Rise And Fall
Sixty six million years ago, sea monsters really existed. They were mosasaurs, huge marine lizards that lived at the same time as the last dinosaurs. Growing up to 12 metres long, mosasaurs looked like a Komodo dragon with flippers and a shark-like tail. They were also wildly diverse, evolving dozens of species that filled different niches. Some ate fish and squid, some ate shellfish or ammonites.
IFLScience
Woman Lost $30k To "Astronaut" Scammer Who Needed Cash To Return Home
Online fraudsters have reinvented an age-old online romance scam by pretending to be a Russian cosmonaut who needs money to return home to planet Earth. As far out as it may seem, the hustle recently managed to hook one woman living in Japan who reportedly sent 4.4 million yen ($30,000) to the unknown criminals.
IFLScience
Astronaut Tests Out Microgravity Scene From “2001: A Space Oddysey” In latest Cosplay
Italian astronaut and current commander of the International Space Station (ISS), Samantha Cristoforetti, has brought cosplay to literal new heights during her tenure on the space station by dressing up as various sci-fi heroines. She also carries out incredible work in science communication, like sharing how CPR is done in space or explaining menstruation in microgravity. Her latest video does both, combining sci-com with sci-fi cosplay.
IFLScience
Galileo Used A False Name To Mock The Astronomical Claims Of Another Philosopher
Before scientists had subtweets and call-out posts, natural philosophers had treatises where they could still mock each other's ideas and opinions. It turns out that Galileo Galilei – father of the modern scientific method – conducted a few using pseudonyms. Now, researcher Matteo Cosci has found evidence to attribute another one to the iconic Italian scientist.
Science Focus
How the first stars split the Universe apart
Astronomers are delving into the dark period between the light from the Big Bang fading and the birth of the first stars. The light, in the beginning, didn’t last. Everything started out so hot. Pure radiation, at first: drawn from some primeval impulse now lost to the obscurity of over-stretched space-time, hidden behind the wall of fire that seared through every femtometre of an incipient cosmos. There was no source of the light, no ignition point to spread from; it was everything, everywhere, and that everywhere was growing. The cosmos was swelling, space escaping from itself, spreading light across the face of creation until droplets formed: matter was born hot and screaming.
IFLScience
A Peek Inside Turtle Ears Has Turned Up Fresh Insights Into Vertebrate Evolution
A game of pin the ear on the reptile would likely highlight a gap in the average person’s knowledge surrounding turtle ears, but new research has taken a good look inside their noggins and found they’re surprisingly big. The apparatus in question is known as a bony labyrinth and as researchers on a new study recently found out, it’s comparatively larger than that of most mammals and more comparable to those of birds.
